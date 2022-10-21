One lucky FNB customer is the lotto jackpot winner of R28 million, and all they have to do is come forward and claim their price

The national lottery is looking for the person who used the FNB App to place their bets on the winning numbers

The Ithuba CEO said the winner will have their money no longer than 72 hours after they've made their claim

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The national lottery wants to find the person with the R28m winning ticket. Image: Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

The national lottery is looking for a fortunate FNB customer who took their chances in playing the Lotto Plus 1 through the banking app on Wednesday and won a whopping R28 million.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the winner will get his jackpot price tax-free within 48 and 72 hours. According to News 24, the bank notifies winners through the app, and they are then prompted to visit the nearest regional offices of Ithuba to claim their winnings.

To prepare the winners mentally for their newly found fortune, Ithuba provides them with financial and trauma counseling by financial advisors and psychologists.

Lotto players stand a chance to win about R56 million in this week's PowerBall and R52 million in the PowerBall Plus

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"At Ithuba, we are in the business of making dreams come true, we wish all our players well as they play."

Read comments from South Africans below:

@galbertyn said:

"The guy was probably with the side chick when he got the message and he collapsed. Now she's sitting with the phone and figuring out how to tell the main girlfiend that she's entitled to a share."

@NtombiShibe stated:

"If you play via the app and you win money is automatically deposited into your account. They are lying."

@bonnete_28 mentioned:

"Well am using Nedbank and my winnings go straight to my account."

@MMorakiwa shared:

"Lottery rules do not allow the operator to just deposit the money when it's above a certain threshold. With regards to FNB, they have no obligation to that. Imagine expecting any bank having to go through all lotto tickets bought via their app to check who won. That's unfair."

@GantshoLarry asked:

"So they can tell they played with FNB app but don't know who it is?"

Lucky FNB player wins R28m in lottery, Mzansi peeps suspicious about the bank: “Why not any other bank?”

Briefly News recently reported that a lucky FNB player won R28 million in the national lottery, drawing massive suspicion from South Africans who asked why it was just FNB that had all the winners.

The Star posted the news on a Facebook post that caught the attention of many disgruntled South Africans who were upset at their own banks for supposedly not allowing them to have the same opportunities as them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News