A very fortunate FNB player won the R28 million lottery jackpot, and South Africans were thoroughly suspicious as to why it was that bank

The National Lottery Commission made the announcement in a blog post that congratulated other folks who won and explained the process

Peeps across the country were not too happy for the person and complained about why other banks were not having the same winners

A lucky FNB player won R28 million in the national lottery, drawing massive suspicion from South Africans who asked why it was just FNB that had all the winners.

A lucky FNB player won R28 million in the national lottery, and Mzansi found it suspicious. Images: Karl Tapales/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Star posted the news on a Facebook post that caught the attention of many disgruntled South Africans who were upset at their own banks for supposedly not allowing them to have the same opportunities as them.

The announcement was originally made by the National Lottery Commision, which posted some details about the winnings they dished out. The winner also received financial advice for positive investments and psychologists for trauma counseling.

The CEO of ITHUBA stated that the winnings were an excellent example of their partnership with FNB. South African bankers who used other banks were unhappy with the bank. See the comments below:

Calvin Flash said:

"It's always the FNB app. Why not any other bank? Are you guys working with FNB."

Thabo Wa Kobela mentioned:

"It seems like FNB users are the ones who stand a chance, I just saw a long queue at Capitec "

Thabo Dijoe commented:

"FNB app again. Something is fishy. Never other bank's app..."

Kagiso Selundu shared:

"People of Pretoria never win lottery I think the whole machine is completely setup."

Desire Gascoigne Dizza posted:

"Good marketing for FNB."

Keba Kebsta said:

"Trying to scam ppl to play via the app."

Sabelo Dweku mentioned:

"I like the “ticket bought at …”winners than the app ones. Now I need to check my wife’s behaviour to see if she’s not the winner."

Motswakae Joy Maila commented:

"Why is it always FNB?"

