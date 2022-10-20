A lady who gave birth to quadruplets at a clinic in Limpopo despite having no antenatal treatment prior to giving birth has stirred reactions online

The new mom was assisted at Masisi Clinic and was helped by nurses and a midwife who had finished her shift

Social media users wished the mother well and commended the nurses for assisting the woman

A woman who has given birth at a clinic in Limpopo with no medical records of antenatal care has sparked conversation online.

The mom and the quadruplets were transferred to Donald Fraser Hospital. Image: Getty Images/Stock Image and TimesLIVE.

The lady received help at Masisi Clinic and was assisted with the birth by a midwife who had completed her shift and dedicated nurses who supported the new mom.

According to City Press, the mother had no healthcare history before birthing the little ones because she is a foreign national and undocumented.

The babies and mom are in good health and were transferred to Donald Fraser Hospital. The first little one weighed 2080g, two and three were 1800g, and the teeniest babe was 1200g, Jacaranda Media wrote.

Dr Phophi Ramathuba, Health MEC in Limpopo, applauded the nurses who helped the mom and her kiddies, TimesLIVE reported.

Commenting on a Facebook post by TimesLIVE where the news about the woman and her babies was shared, social media peeps commended the nurses who cared for the momma:

Malake Ngwana Wa Kgalake said:

“Well done to everyone involved in this successful delivery. Regardless of nationality, multiple births are a risk.”

Hazel Makgamatha added:

“There is God in heaven. Thanks to the nurses for a job well done.”

Sharon Fleischmann reacted:

“Congratulations, mama. Well done to the staff who assisted.”

