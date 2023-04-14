The bombshells in the Thabo Bester-Dr Nandipha Maguduma saga are still dropping and making waves across SA

The latest eye-opener revealed that Magudumana fake-buried two of the three corpses she stole, replacing the bodies with worse and maize meal

South African are racking their brains trying to figure out what the suspended doctor did with the leftover bodies after the escape

BLOEMFONTEIN - More interesting and disturbing details about Thabo Bester's elaborate prison escape continue to come to light.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana buried wors and bags of maize meal in the place of two corpses she stole. Image: @drnandipha/Instagram & @MDNnewss/Twitter

Investigations have uncovered that Dr Nandipha Magudumana held fake burials for two of the three bodies she claimed from Mangaung state mortuary to aid in Bester's elaborate prison break.

Dr Nandipha replaces corpses with worse and bags of maize meal

Instead of corpses, detectives found packets of rotting wors and bags of maize meal buried in coffins in the place of the bodies, TimesLIVE reported.

The first body Magudumana claimed was subsequently dumped in a river in the Free State after an earlier failed prison break.

Magudumana allegedly claimed that one of the bodies she "buried" belonged to her customary husband, Thabo Bester, ZAleb reported.

Dr Nandipha charged with murder in Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court

The suspended doctor appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court, where she was charged with aiding and abetting an escape, defeating the ends of justice, violating a dead body and fraud.

Magadumana has also been charged with murder relating to the bodies she stole from Free State mortuaries for Bester's escape plan.

South Africans question what Dr Nandipha did with the stolen corpses

The latest bombshell has South Africans wandering what Magudumana did with the bodies.

Below are some comments:

@PeteniZama asked:

"So what did Dr Nandipha do with the dead bodies she claimed?"

@RSAnewz slammed:

"Dr Nandipha Magudumana is a crook that stole 3 or more bodies and buried mealie meal and wors."

@mehlomakhulu87 speculated:

"This suggests to me she was also selling body parts... Where are the bodies?"

@Ms_Lofthouse added:

"What did she do with those bodies? Poor families."

@UncleLebo said:

"Which funeral parlour administered those burials? Because the public can’t buy coffins."

