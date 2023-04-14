A startling audio clip of a conversation allegedly between Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana is making waves online

In the unverified audio clip, Betser allegedly threatens to kill Magudumanana for some unknown slight

South Africans aren't buying into the leaked abusive clip and have theorised that the conversation was staged to get Magudumana off the hook

A shocking audio clip has been making the rounds on social media and if it's real, it highlights a startling dynamic in Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana's relationship.

An unverified audio clip of a conversation between Thabo Betser and Dr Nandipha indicates that Bester allegedly threatened his girlfriend. Image: @Sli_Masikane & @Chriseldalewis

Source: Twitter

In the unverified clip posted on Twitter by @NowinSA, a man, allegedly Bester, can be heard threatening a woman, who the poster claims is Magudumana.

The man seemed angry that the woman blocked his phone calls and said he was driving to Johannesburg from an unspecified location to deal with her.

The man refers to the woman as Nandipha and threatens to kill her and an unidentified lover, even going as far as to say that he would burn "Nandipha" and her lover in the infamous Hyde Park mansion.

The man, supposedly Bester, then goes on a rant about how he is the man of the house and how "Nandipha" is under 24/7 surveillance by his political connections.

The audio contains explicit language and may be disturbing to some readers. You can listen to the audio here.

Dr Nandipha tells Tanzanian officials that Thabo Bester is holding her against her will

If the conversation in the audio is, in fact, between Bester and Magudumana and isn't a complete fabrication, it would align with Magudumana's account to Tanzanian authorities.

After being captured in the East African country after weeks on the run, the disgraced doctor allegedly told Tanzanian officials that Bester was holding her against her will, The Citizen reported.

South African are unconvinced by Thabo Besters leaked audio

Citizens believe the audio is a ploy by Magudumana to make herself seem innocent in Bester's prison break saga.

Below are some comments:

@iAmKudaMaynard slammed:

"Propaganda. We are not kids."

@Tlotly_Mase1 claimed:

"This is not Thabo. This does not sound like in that interview where he admitted to killing some girl."

@Nthabisengkabai asked:

"Aowa guys. This acting needs a bit of training. Those pauses in between 'Thabo's' dialogue. Who wrote the script?"

@Lynette_SA said:

"This could be very good for her case."

@Lerato__Molapo commented:

"Nah, this doesn’t sound like that guy pls."

@Ngwenya_PJ added:

"Welcome to the world of criminal masterminds. Keep the bae out of jail if possible so that she can tie some loose ends. It won't do us any good if we are both in jail."

@Lunga_26 stated:

"All part of the plan? 'If ever we get caught, we'll leak this recording. I'll go back to jail and continue my sentence and you'll be absolved'."

Thabo Bester arrives at Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court for 1st appearance since repatriation from Tanzania

Earlier, Briefly News reported that SA's infamous captured fugitive, Thabo Bester, has been in the country for less than 24 hours and has already been transported to Bloemfontein for his first court appearance.

The convicted murderer and sexual assaulter was transported to the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court from the maximum security Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility in Pretoria.

Bester is expected to appear before the court at 11am on Friday, 14 April.

Source: Briefly News