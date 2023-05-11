Gayton McKenzie says the Patriotic Alliance will become kingmakers after the 2024 general elections

The outspoken politician predicts his party will get 1.5 million votes and they will choose South Africa's next president

Many South Africans think McKenzie is delusional, and some vowed never to vote for the party

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Outspoken Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie sees his political organisation rising to the ranks in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie has been called delusional for saying his party will choose the next president. Image: Gayton McKenzie/Facebook

Source: Twitter

McKenzie is adamant that the PA will achieve "kingmaker" status by getting at least 1.5 million national votes.

Gayton McKenzie says the PA will choose South Africa's next president

According to The Citizen, McKenzie likened the 2024 elections to the first democratic election in 1994.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The PA leader explained that the political organisation understands its power and, as a kingmaker, is uniquely positioned to choose who will lead the country.

McKenzie added that the PA might choose one of their own to become the next president.

"We've got two choices in 2024, we are going to decide who's going to be the president. We might choose ourselves," said McKenzie.

Gayton McKenzie says no government will be formed without the Patriotic Alliance

TimesLIVE reported that McKenzie stated that the formation of a national government after the 2024 elections could not happen without the input of his political organisation.

"After 2024, no government will be formed without our vote. That is a fact. Just as in Johannesburg, no-one can move without us," said the PA leader.

McKenzie confidently added that any political organisation that wants to lead the country must give in to their demands. The PA wants illegal immigrants to be deported, as well as a focus on creating jobs and getting rid of poverty and racism.

The PA leader also stated that South Africa must become a "God-centred country".

South Africans react to Gayton McKenzie saying the PA will choose the next president

@vuyokazbooy said:

"For an ex-con, @GaytonMcK has done very well for himself, in fair or foul ways!"

@DemocracySlap said:

"This is why I will never vote for the PA."

BlackClock2022 said:

"Full of yourself mfazi wejele. Elections are not your prison husband."

@CraigVee said:

"Delusions of grandeur…"

PA leader Gayton McKenzie’s praises for whites-only town Orania causes division: “I think you were duped”

Briefly News previously reported that Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has been making waves with his overnight fact-finding mission to the Afrikaner-only town of Orania.

Like several political leaders before him, McKenzie headed to the Northern Cape town to meet its leader and learn from their way of doing things.

McKenzie praised the town for focusing on building infrastructure and technical schools and empowering its citizens, claiming South Africa could learn a lot from the whites-only town, The Citizen reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News