PA leader Gayton McKenzie's trip to whites-only Afrikaaner separatist town Orania has SA at odds

McKenzie gave a glowing review of Orania, claiming that South African politicians can learn from the town

Some South Africans see no wrong with McKenzie's visit, while others slammed the PA leader for romanticising the town's success

ORANIA - Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has been making waves with his overnight fact-finding mission to the Africaner-only town of Orania.

PA Leader Gayton McKenzie's visit to the whites-only town Orania has sparked debate online. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Getty Images & @GaytonMcK/Twitter

Like several political leaders before him, McKenzie headed to the Northern Cape town to meet its leader and learn from their way of doing things.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie sings Orania's praises

McKenzie praised the town for focusing on building infrastructure and technical schools and empowering its citizens, claiming South Africa could learn a lot from the whites-only town, The Citizen reported.

From Orania's plan to end loashedding by purchasing a R25m battery and becoming totally grid independent to the cleanliness of the town, there were some standout features that amazed McKenzie.

Mckenzie call's Orania leadership out for whites-only status

While the PA leader was thoroughly impressed with his visit to Orania, he criticised that town for its exclusionary practices, TimesLIVE reported.

McKenzie said:

“Only white people are allowed to live in Orania. The rulers of this town are not forthright about the fact that blacks cannot buy property or stay here. They hide behind vetting, culture, tradition and rules but Orania is for whites only.”

Mzansi divided by Gayton McKenzie's glowing review of Orania

The PA leader's mostly glowing review of Orania has sparked a debate in Mzansi. While some criticised McKenzie for glamorising the whites-only town, others praised him for his willingness to learn from an alleged thriving society.

Below are some comments:

@cloudmzamo said:

"We shouldn’t allow hate to stand in the way of learning….well done, GM."

@Phil32547080 said:

"Let's concentrate on the good; Planning, management, execution and monitoring. This can't be said with our current government."

@Nowsey claimed:

"In my opinion, there’s absolutely nothing wrong about being curious and having an open mind."

@Stan86809334 asked:

"Please tell us about the bad "

