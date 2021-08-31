Malema Throws Serious Shade, Shares Throwback ANC Dismissal Letter from 2012

EFF CIC Julius Malema has social media buzzing after heading online to share a very confidential document

The almost a decade-old letter involves an exchange between Cyril Ramaphosa and Advocate Dali Mpofu concerning Malema's dismissal from the ANC

Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their reactions to the spicy social media post

Economic Freedom Fighter Julius Malema is no stranger to shading the opposition, this time heading online to of a private and confidential letter between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Advocate Dali Mpofu.

Julius Malema has headed online to share a letter concerning his 2012 dismissal from the ANC. The written exchange was between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Advocate Dali Mpofu. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The letter is dated 11 April, 2012 and concerns the dismissal hearing of then ANC Youth leader, Julius Malema. Reading the letter, it seems Mpofu tried to convince Ramaphosa to postpone the trial.

The President, however, seems intent that the hearing will take place as scheduled on 14 April, 2012. The events described in this letter would of course lead to Malema's ultimate expulsion from the ANC in April of the same year.

Heading online, many social media users expressed surprise at Ramaphosa's involvement in the EFF leaders dismissal. Others criticised Malema for being so 'obsessed' with the ANC so very many years later.

Check out some of the interesting reactions to the post below:

@mrlungisa said:

"I remember this painful moment in our history."

@mkoo7gp said:

"It was the Lord's work. A blessing in disguise. Imagine where would the black child be without the EFF. This Ramaphosa and his gang would be having free reign to kill off black people on his mission of restoration of white supremacy."

@NdivhuwoBarnes said:

"That letter did a lot of good, should you still have been there Zuma wouldn't have resigned most probably by now we would have been led by another Zuma."

@keep1249 said:

"Brother, you need to see a psychologist. You seem stuck in the ANC's *ss."

@mkoo7gp said:

"Dear ComradeSSS Dali?.... CYRIL Ramaphosa?.. The A-class English speaker! Hai I'm disappointed."

@PapaOg1 said:

"The country needed this. Modimo o bereka ka tsela ya gage."

Source: Briefly.co.za