Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has clapped back at a Sunday Times article accusing him of being secretive about his vaccine status

Malema was shot down for not acting accordingly in his role as a leader by disclosing whether he had been vaccinated or not

In a brief message directed to the publication's editorial staff, Malema hit back by advising them to go and hang

As can be expected, South Africans rushed to the comments section in their numbers to have a bite at the cherry

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is at it again on social media, this time by shooting down a newspaper publication that questioned his vaccine status.

The charismatic party leader, who in his eight years at the helm of the left-wing political movement he founded after being cast out by the ANC, in 2013, has publicly asserted his convictions devoid of hesitation.

EFF leader Julius Malema has shot down a newspaper publication that questioned his vaccine status. Image: Gianluigi Guercia/ AFP.

Source: Getty Images

It was no different when the popular newspaper Sunday Times title, essentially, challenged Malema on the battlegrounds of Twitter.

In a short tweet, following an article published by the paper on Malema's apparent non-disclosure of his Covid-19 vaccination status, the politician was shot down for not acting accordingly in his role as a leader by disclosing whether he had been vaccinated or not.

The tweet read:

"By refusing to say whether he has been vaccinated, Malema is hindering the rollout and putting people’s lives at risk."

Not one to take even the smallest of slights lightly, Malema clapped back in a brief message directed to the publication's editorial staff. He wrote:

"I won't say it, you can go and hang."

Malema's political ideals and personal convictions questioned

In its article, the publication lauds Malema for encouraging the youth to get vaccinated, following the announcement that registrations for the vaccine were open to people aged 18 to 34 as of Friday, 27 August.

However, Sunday Times criticised Malema, saying he "only went halfway in that he refused" to say whether he had been vaccinated.

The former ANC Youth League leader, according to the publication, justifies his non-disclosure stance by saying he does not want to be an influencer of western vaccines.

As can be expected, South Africans rushed to the comments section in their numbers to have a bite at the cherry.

Mixed reactions to Malema's defiant Covid-19 vaccine stance

Malema's tweet scored more than 1 000 likes and attracted nearly 150 comments. Briefly News brings readers some of the most interesting reactions below.

@De_RealKatlego said:

"Be a good leader and encourage the masses to get the vaccine and save lives. It's the right thing to do after all."

@ghandagand noted:

"Why? Let other leaders do it: [John] Steinhuizen, Naledi Pandor, Bheki Cele. Please, let Malema focus on leading the EFF."

@Thobzam stressed:

"So, someone wants to make Julius an influencer of vaccination. Why it is important for him to provide his vaccination status?"

@fokati101 observed:

"Mxm. Sies, you're the one who said you will be the first one to take the jab when it arrives. You're so perplexed."

@ras_Khwareli wrote:

"The CIC encouraged and always encourages us to vaccinate. I don't get their point bana ba baloi."

South African government considering making vaccination mandatory

In recently published news, Briefly News reported that South Africans may be required by the government to get the coronavirus vaccine on a mandatory basis.

This is according to Minister of Health Joe Phaahla, who said the government, however, has not made a definitive decision on the matter.

Phaahla added that the government is in discussions with several stakeholders over the practicality of making vaccines mandatory, but they are merely investigating their options at this time.

Source: Briefly.co.za