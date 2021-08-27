Covid19: South African Government Considering Making Vaccination Mandatory

The South African government may soon require all citizens to get the coronavirus vaccine administered

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla says the SA government is looking into the possibility of making the jab mandatory

People who have serious medical conditions that prevent them from getting the vaccine would be the only group that would not be forced to get vaccinated

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans may be required by the government to get the coronavirus vaccine, this is according to Minister of Health Joe Phaahla.

While Phaahla says vaccinations may be mandatory, the government has not yet made a definitive decision on the matter, according to a report by EWN.

Getting the coronavirus vaccine might become mandatory in South Africa. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

According to Phaahla, the government is now discussing with several stakeholders the practicality of making vaccines mandatory but they are merely investigating their options at this time.

He added that at the moment the government is looking into limiting entertainment and access to workplaces for individuals who choose the jab.

Phaahla says while this consideration has been made, he does not personally believe that such a mandate can actually become a reality, according to a report by BusinessTech.

According to Salim Abdool Karim, WHO science council member, Covid-19 vaccination should only be made compulsory to people that are eligible to get the vaccine from a medical standpoint. Karim noted that there are people who may not be able to get the jab for medical reasons.

Source: Briefly.co.za