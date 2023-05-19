PA leader Gayton McKenzie has caused a stir with his controversial plans for South Africa if he ever becomes president

The PA leader detailed six things he would do as president of the republic, from mass deportation to mandatory military conscription

All of McKenzie's objectives are anti-constitutional and would require amendments to SA's Bill of Rights

JOHANNESBURG - Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie is confident he will become president of the Republic of South Africa.

Gayton McKenzie explained the unconstitutional changes he will implement if he became the President of South Africa. Image: Gayton McKenzie/Facebook & Leon Neal/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The former convict and gang leader turned politician detailed his plans for South Africa once he takes over the country's helm.

Speaking on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the PA leader outlined six things he had in store for the country.

Gayton Mckenzie wants to bring back God, military conscription and institute mass deportation

Being a religious man, Mckenzie wants to make SA, which is a secular country, a God-centered nation. The former Central Karoo District mayor aims to bring God and prayer back to schools and workplaces.

Mckenzie also aims to bring back forceful conscription into the South African military, claiming military service is vital for skills transfer.

The PA leader has also been an avid backer of the belief that SA's problems stem from illegal foreigners. As such, he claims there will be mass deportations when he becomes president.

Here are the other things Mckenzi claims he will do:

Bring back the death penalty.

Barr the exportation of unrefined minerals

Cancel race

Mckenzie's objectives oppose SA's constitution

Many of Mckenzie's objectives go against South Africa's constitution, but this is by design, as the PA leader believes the country's constitution is hypocritical.

While Mckenzi believes he will implement these changes, it will be an uphill battle. Changing SA's constitution requires support votes from two-thirds of the National Assembly members and supporting votes from six of the nine provincial delegations in the National Council of Provinces, The Conversation reported.

South Africans slam Gayton Mckenzies plans for SA

Below are some comments:

@IsaacMbongela said:

"Beautiful interview and very understandable arguments."

@KhalzaKu added:

"What a joke... Gayton is starting to sound like Nhlanhla Lux... It seems all Rob Hersov people have a common thread of lying..."

Owen Chipen stated:

"Policies that most politicians preach to do when elected, but once in office, they don't implement."

@mark_singleton slammed:

"You're a curse to this country. "

Xolani Khabazela commented:

"I would migrate and leave this country if that happen. Imagine a former bank robber becomes a president, LOL."

Mzie Senzo

"People want jobs, electricity, housing, clean water, gun-free societies, wena you only think of foreigners. Le bantinti (convict)"

