It has been known for years as one of the most iconic buildings in South Africa, but today the Carlton Centre has lost its charm

Transnet is offering the iconic building for sale for a staggering R900 million

The company's CEO says they hope to put the money to good use, but most people don't believe the building is worth that much

JOHANNESBURG - Nelson Mandela lived at the Carlton Centre when freed from jail, but the building has lost its allure today. Transnet is offering the facility for sale at what some might deem to be a hefty price.

Kapei Phalamohlaka, CEO of Transnet, has disclosed that the corporation will give up Johannesburg's most recognizable structure. The CEO believes that the now-decrepit structure would fare better in the hands of others.

Transnet Property CEO says he hopes to fetch R900 million for Carlton Centre

Many people are astonished by the amount the corporation hopes to get for the building. After all, it is no surprise that the Carlton Centre has long since passed its prime.

The company is requesting a whopping R900 million for the facility, as disclosed in a post on the Sunday Times Facebook page.

Kapei claims the money will be used wisely for Transnet's other buildings. The CEO believes that selling the Carlton Centre will start a new era.

Carlton Centre is not worth R900 Million, says Mzansi

As usual, Mzansi did not hold back regarding comments about the building. Although there was a lot to say, the sentiment was evident. Nobody believes that the Carlton Centre is worth R900 million.

Briefly News compiled some of the thoughts:

Bassey Ramaube offered much less:

"I've got 850; I really need Carlton Centre."

Zakhele Mdlalose thought of someone who might want it:

"Elon Musk can buy it."

Basie B Muvhango thought one person deserved it:

"Let Cyril buy it."

Lucia Bennett thought of the glory days:

"What a beautiful building gone down the drain!"

Sk-iHlubi Mazimela had a simple message:

"Sell it!"

