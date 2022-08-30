Ronald Lamola stuck back after Julius Malema said that he would only work with ANC that is headed by Paul Mashatile, after the 2024 elections

Lamola accused the EFF leader of being a flip-flopper saying, "When it suits them Paul Mashatile is useless, today he is the best"

The Justice minister states that the EFF is trying to influence politics within the ANC

Ronald Lamola says the ANC should not take guidance from the likes of Malema. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

TSHWANE - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has responded to Julius Malema's claims that the Economic Freedom Fighters would consider a coalition with the African National Congress if Paul Mashatile was the party's leader after the 2024 elections, TimesLive reported

Lamola mocked Malema at the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Memorial on Sunday, saying he's a flip-flopper who changes his tune according to whatever agenda he is pushing. The minister stated that Malema has previously said:

"Paul Mashatile is one of the most dishonest people ever, you must meet that guy and think something will happen".

"Through his scheming and political manoevering he managed to hold the ANC staff members for four months".

Malema told News24 last week that EFF does not want to work with the DA because they are headed by John Steenhuizen.

Lamola is vying for the ANC deputy president position alongside Paul Mashatile. The justice minister feels like Malema's utterances could interfere with the party's internal politics.

"These are the kind of characters that must never guide the ANC. The ANC must be guided by its policies, its resolutions and its tactics".

Here are some Twitter reactions from South Africans.

@Black08902548 said:

"Malema would make a great president because he changes his mind, I am sure even when corrupt he would change his mind & say we're not doing corruption anymore, unlike the consistent ANC led government".

@dadrosky mentioned:

"Malema set the trap and this people fall into it. I mean he is sawing further divisions in the anc. He knows a divided anc is weak..on top of all the issues faced by the party".

@BolediTxa commented:

"How can you support a spineless leader like the plastic CIC?"

