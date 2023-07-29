Julius Malema stressed the importance of strengthening the African Union to tackle peace and security challenges in Africa

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader expressed worry about the military's actions in Niger, forcibly removing and detaining President Mohamed Bazoum

Malema called for action against unconstitutional governments and emphasised respecting democracy and the people's will

Julius Malema said the strengthening of the African Union needs to be prioritised.

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema emphasised the need to strengthen the African Union (AU) to address peace and security challenges on the continent effectively.

Julius pleads with African leaders to ensure peace in the continent

Speaking to Ambassadors and High Commissioners from various countries stationed in South Africa, Malema expressed concern over recent events in Niger, where the military had declared that President Mohamed Bazoum was stripped of power and detained in the presidential palace.

Malema strongly asserted that the AU should not condone unconstitutional government takeovers and called for decisive measures, such as isolating countries involved in such activities.

Malema says democracy must be preserved in Africa

He stressed the importance of upholding democratic principles, respecting the will of the people, and preventing leaders from clinging to power indefinitely, reported SABCNews.

Malema vehemently opposed any regression in governance and advocated for peace in various regions, including Niger, Burkina Faso, the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Zimbabwe. He emphasised the significance of granting freedom of expression to the people in Zimbabwe.

South African citizens divided over Malema's call for a stronger African Union

Akimo Ndukuyaselwandle said:

"One Kingdom country is the way out as NATO forces do. Without unity, we will always be slaves of European countries.

Bhekumuzi Sibeko commented:

"An EU-like system will be a win for Africa. We negotiate with international as one nation."

Scott T Konzo posted

"Borderless Africa is the solution to Africa's problems. Africa must have 1 currency and constitution."

Julius Makhalemele wrote:

"The most useless organisation of the century. It's now even more irrelevant. Let them dissolve it and start afresh. Even SADC and SACU are more felt than the AU."

Sabelo Mpetsheni added:

"We like him but we separate when he opens the borders with illegal immigration to promote risk."

