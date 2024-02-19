Oskido shared a video of him hanging out with the likes of Black Coffee and Julius Malema

The men were also hanging out with another Economic Freedom Fighters member and singer, Shota

In the video, the men gathered in a circle to pray, and Oskido shared some words of encouragement

Brotherhood and faith were the order of the day at this gathering. Legendary music producer Oskido hung out with Black Coffee and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

Oskido shared a video where he was hanging out with Black Coffee and Julius Malema. Image: @oskidoibelieve, @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Oskido posts video with Black Coffee and Malema

Oskido shared a video on Instagram where he, Black Coffee and EFF's Julius Malema and singer Shota, as well as other men, formed a prayer circle.

The men gathered in a circle to pray, and Oskido shared some words of encouragement in the caption.

"Always remember to pray and fight your enemies with love. Our ultimate protection is found in the embrace of our Lord Jesus Christ. Lord Jesus, we acknowledge that no one is perfect. Please forgive us and bless those who hate us."

Watch it below:

Black Coffee assures fans that he has recovered

Following his freak accident, which left him injured, Black Coffee posted a picture of him in his Johhanesubr home, assuring fans that he is safe and sound.

"Thank you for respecting my privacy during a personal and enlightening moment in my life. I’ve taken this time to recover and take some much-needed time off at home, healing with my family by my side. It’s been rejuvenating on a handful of levels. I can’t wait to be back on the dance floor with you all very, very soon. I’m thankful to the merciful God for giving me yet another chance."

Mzansi praises Oskio and Black Coffee

Mzansi reacted to the video with positivity, lauding the men for embracing their brotherhood and God.

@Realbeefactor:

"Black Brothers chilling and praying. I love this."

@Shonny_SA:

"It’s election time. Time for artists to feast!"

@SitheSibanda_SA:

"We are fortunate to learn from such leaders, the future is bright for us."

@VillageGuluva:

"I love to see that the friendship of Shota and Black Coffee is still going strong."

@PholoMakhafola:

"Friendship between Shota and Black Coffee."

Black Coffee trends after giving life to God

In a previous report from Briefly News, international DJ and producer Black Coffee trended on social as he gave his life to God.

A video of the star spotted in church giving his to God went viral after a Twitter user shared it on social media.

Many netizens on social media said that this was the best thing they had seen so far in 2024.

