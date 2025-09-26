Abdeslam Ouaddou has provided an injury update on Olisa Ndah and Relebohile Mofokeng ahead of Orlando Pirates' clash with Lioli FC in the CAF Champions League

The Pirates duo are one of the key members in the squad, but they are nursing injury problems, especially Ndah, who has been out for some time

The former Marumo Gallants mentor opens up on whether both players would be available for the game against the Lesotho side

Orlando Pirates manager Abdeslam Ouaddou has shared an update on the injury status of both Olisa Ndah and Relebohile Mofokeng ahead of their next game this weekend.

Abdeslam Ouaddou shares the latest update on Relebohile Mofokeng and Olisa Ndah ahead of Orlando Pirates' clash with Lioli FC in the CAF Champions League. Photo: abde.4

Source: Instagram

The Sea Robbers won the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round last weekend and are set to face Lioli FC in the second leg this weekend.

In the first leg, Tshegofatso Mabasa scored a brace, while summer signing Oswin Appollis also found the back of the net after a cutback from former AmaZulu FC forward Tshepang Moremi.

Ouaddou gives update on Mofokeng and Ndah

In an interview ahead of the second leg, Ouaddou confirmed that the Sea Robbers are still waiting for an update from the medical team regarding Mofokeng’s fitness and availability for selection.

“I still need to consult with the medical department to get clarity on his situation,” he explained. “Rele is a crucial player for us, but until we have feedback from the medical staff, I can’t provide any further details.”

Relebohile Mofokeng in action during Orlando Pirates' clash with Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League last season. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The former Marumo Gallants head coach also expressed his joy at seeing Super Eagles defender Ndah back on the pitch on Friday, but admitted that the Nigerian defender is not yet fully fit for competitive action.

“I’m very happy to see him in the dressing room and back on the field,” Ouaddou added. “He’s been undergoing treatment for the past few weeks, and with players of his calibre, we need to be cautious and avoid rushing him back too soon."

The Moroccan tactician also expressed his confidence in the strength of his defensive options, highlighting the depth provided by players like captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Lebone Seema, and Olisa Ndah.

He added that Ndah is expected to return to full fitness soon, and once he does, the Nigerian centre-back will be ready to play a crucial role and make a meaningful impact on the team’s performances.

Pirates need to avoid defeat by a scoreline of more than three goals for them to qualify for the next round of the CAF Champions League.

They are also back to their best in the Betway Premiership as they won their midweek fixture against Siwelele FC at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, as they currently sit fifth on the log with 12 points from six matches played this season.

Ouaddou explains Mofokeng's new role

Briefly News also reported that Ouaddou explained Mofokeng's new role since he arrived at Orlando Pirates from Marumo Gallants in the summer.

The Moroccan coach shed light on why the South African international has shifted into a more central attacking position this season despite playing as a winger last campaign.

Source: Briefly News