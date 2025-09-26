Manie Libbok’s goal-kicking has hit a new peak this season, showing a marked improvement in recent matches

His progress comes from focused training and guidance from experienced teammates and coaches

Libbok is mindful of balancing his attacking play, especially with a challenging opponent coming up this weekend

Manie Libbok’s confidence has been the talk of the Springbok camp ahead of Saturday’s Castle Lager Rugby Championship clash with Argentina in Durban.

After years of scrutiny over his goal-kicking, the 26-year-old playmaker has finally found his rhythm, turning past frustrations into a string of flawless performances.

Manie Libbok has come under heavy scrutiny in recent times, with his kicking. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

This season, Libbok has looked unshakable at the posts, converting five out of five attempts against the Barbarians and six of seven in the landmark victory over New Zealand in Wellington, a game that saw the All Blacks suffer their heaviest home defeat ever.

Hard work and team support fuel success

Libbok attributes his recent surge in accuracy not to luck or new equipment, but to ,relentless practice and a supportive environment.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While the introduction of the Rhino ball in tests sparked some jokes about its impact, Libbok insists the real difference comes from hours of focused training.

“I’ve really put in the work to get my kicking right,” he said.

“It’s all about preparation and sticking to the process. Now it’s finally paying off.”

Part of that preparation comes from a strong training culture within the Springbok camp. Working alongside Handre Pollard, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, and under attack coach Tony Brown, Libbok has benefited from constant feedback and healthy competition.

Insights from veterans like Willie le Roux have also helped him sharpen his game, making him a more complete and confident player.

Watch the clip below:

Learning to balance attack and team energy

Despite his improvement, Libbok remains self-aware, acknowledging that he still has lessons to learn. In previous matches, his instinct to push the backline aggressively sometimes left the forwards exhausted, contributing to costly errors.

“Balance is key,” Libbok said.

“You can’t overplay your forwards, you need to manage their energy so they’re ready for set-pieces and can make an impact in the opposition’s 22.”

This focus on control is part of the broader strategy that has helped the Springboks bounce back from early setbacks this season, including the shock loss to Australia at Ellis Park.

Argentine players run the ball during the Rugby Championship match between Australia and the Pumas. Image: Steve Christo-Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Eyeing a tough Pumas Test

Looking ahead to the Pumas, Libbok knows the Argentine side will provide a stern challenge. With players boasting Sevens experience, the team combines speed, agility, and excellent aerial skills. Tomás Albornoz, in particular, stands out as a creative playmaker capable of unlocking defences.

“Argentina is quick, skilled, and smart in the air,” Libbok said.

“It will come down to which team shows more hunger on the day.”

Having already proven his ability to perform under pressure, coming off the bench in Wellington to help guide the Boks to victory, Libbok is ready to add to his growing reputation.

If his current form continues, fans can expect plenty of smiles from the 26-year-old, as he helps the Springboks defend their Rugby Championship crown.

Eben Etzebeth speaks on retirement

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks veteran Eben Etzebeth has opened up on the prospect of ending his decorated rugby career.

The 33-year-old, who will earn his 137th Test cap on Saturday, 27 September 2025, against Argentina in Durban, made his international debut in 2012.

Source: Briefly News