The Democratic Alliance withdrew Member of Parliament Lisa Schickerling from the Ad Hoc Committee

The Committee was established to investigate the allegations KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made about an infiltration into the criminal justice system

South Africans weighed in on why she was withdrawn, and some called for other members of the Committee to be withdrawn

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — The Democratic Alliance (DA) has withdrawn Member of Parliament Lisa Schickerling from the Ad Hoc Committee. This was after she opened a case against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

According to SABC News, Schickerling was withdrawn after she laid a case against Mchunu. This was after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on special leave. Damien Klopper, another member of Parliament, has replaced Schickerling.

MK Party member questioned

The AD Hoc Committee’s chief evidence leader, Advocate Norman Arendse, also questioned the participation of MK Party MP David Skosana. Skosana opened cases of defeating the ends of justice against Mchunu and Sibiya. Skosana, however, disagreed with Arendse and said that the MK Party, not he, opened the case.

A look at the Ad Hoc Committee’s formation

The Ad Hoc Committee was formed in August after Speaker of Parliament Thoko Didiza appointed three Portfolio Committees to investigate Mkhwanazi’s allegations. The Portfolio Committees of Police and Justice convened and agreed to form an Ad Hoc Committee. African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament, Soviet Lekganyane, was appointed the Ad Hoc Committee’s chairperson.

What you need to know about the Ad Hoc Committee

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on Facebook shared their opinions about Schickerling’s withdrawal.

Sibiya testifies in protest

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya said that he was testifying in protest.

Sibiya appeared as the third witness before the Ad Hoc Committee and said that he was testifying after he had a meeting with his legal team.

