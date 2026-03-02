A space page shared details about the lunar eclipse happening on 3 March 2026, where the moon will turn a different colour for nearly an hour

The deeply coloured moon will not be visible throughout the world, but only in certain areas where six billion people can see it

People were divided, with some excited to witness it and others convinced it is a sign of the end times

A woman looking through a telescope on the left and the night sky on the right. Images: lo lindo/Unsplash and Micah Lopez/Unsplash

The space Facebook page, @Space Verse, posted photos of a blood moon on 1 March 2026. The photo was shared with a message that read:

"Be prepared, on March 3, the moon will turn blood red for 58 minutes, an event nearly 6 billion people can witness."

What is a blood moon and how does it work?

A blood moon happens during a total lunar eclipse, when the Earth lines up directly between the Sun and the Moon. The Earth blocks most of the sunlight from reaching the Moon, but the light that does get through is filtered through Earth's atmosphere. That process scatters blue light and bends red light onto the Moon's surface, turning it that deep red and copper colour.

The moon turning this deep red colour will last about 58 minutes on 3 March 2026. No special equipment is needed to watch it. Binoculars or a telescope will just make the colours look even clearer and richer.

Will South Africa see the blood moon eclipse?

Unfortunately, according to NASA, the eclipse will not be visible in Africa or Europe. It will be visible during the evening in eastern Asia and Australia, overnight across the Pacific and in the early morning hours in North and Central America.

View the Facebook post below:

People get curious about the blood moon

Netizens all over the globe commented on the post that was shared on the Facebook page @Space Verse. They shared their thoughts on the moon, with many saying that it was an end-times prophecy coming true:

@MaryImma Bakitta recalled:

"I witnessed such a moon some years ago, as I was walking from the shops, and ran back home. I thought it had sucked everybody. Oh my God, it was like waking up from a nightmare!"

@David O'dell said:

"I'm so glad that we in Australia are finally going to witness this incredible sight! But, is it what is written in the Bible as one of the seven seals that notify us of Christ's return..?"

@Verity Gail Newton noted:

"3.33 am on the 3rd day of the 3rd month. Sounds like a Trinity to me ❤️"

@Jessika Maughan asked:

"Whenever I see news about space, it's rarely ever an event visible from the US, and it's annoying, so will it be visible from the US or not? Cos' if not I don't care."

@Glenda Agpalo Idiesca quoted:

"Sixth seal, there was a great earthquake. THE SUN TURNED BLACK LIKE SACKCLOTH MADE OF GOAT HAIR, THE WHOLE MOON TURNED BLOOD RED."

@Aida Cuanang added:

"Bad omen according to old folks."

@Brionna Hopper smiled:

"On my birthday 😁😁😁 I think that would be cool."

An image of the blood moon. Images: @Space Verse

