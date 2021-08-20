Makhadzi Builds 4 Stunning Homes, Including 1 for Herself: “Pray and Work Hard”

South African singer and dancer Makhadzi recently revealed that she has built herself a stunning home

The media personality also shared that she has built three more homes for her parents and grandparents

Mzansi congratulated the starlet on the incredible achievement and wished her well in the new and beautiful home

Makhadzi has a lot to celebrate after announcing that she is now a proud homeowner. The musician shared a photo inside her gorgeous house and Mzansi could not be happier.

At just 25, Makhadzi can proudly say that she’s achieved a lot. The hitmaker revealed that she has built homes for her family members as well. She said:

“The first time I entered to my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of myself. I built my grandmother a house, just because my mom and father separated I decided to not choose but to built them two different houses. Now I bought MY OWN HOUSE!”

The ecstatic Khadzi continued:

“Hey listen! I am 25 years and I managed to build 4 houses, congratulations to myself.”

She went on to say that it has always been her dream to provide for her parents.

“My dream was to see my parents and my grandmother living a better life, I didn’t care about wearing expensive clothes but to make sure that all my family have a place to sleep and hide hunger and God chose me to make a different. When you pray and work hard, everything is possible.”

Mzansi showered her with messages of congratulations:

@lele_efkay said:

“Congratulations Makhadzi. Please drop location so we can start sending gifts.”

@gmsauka said:

“Congratulations makhadzi… you have done a great thing to your parents and granny.... most of the people when they get rich they forget where they are coming from but for you it's different, you have remembered the road that leads you home. I am inspired. God bless you.”

Makhadzi opens up in doccie: Walked miles to perform in towns

Makhadzi has certainly worked hard to get where she is right now. Briefly News reported that Makhadzi recently featured in her own CNN documentary as part of their African Voices feature.

In the doccie, Makhadzi opened up about her journey to the top. Having grown up in a rural village in Venda, Makhadzi had to fight for her place in a competitive industry.

She explained that she would walk from the village to the nearest town, barefoot, in order to busk for the masses. Her usual spot was at a taxi rank, where she would play her music and dance for some spare change.

The musician went on to share how she met Master KG further down her career. She attributed much of her success to him as he is the one who convinced her to keep performing and singing in her native Venda language.

Source: Briefly.co.za