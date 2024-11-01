Madelyn Cline's net worth now: How rich is the Outer Banks star?

Madelyn Cline is a rising Hollywood star known for her role as Sarah Cameron in the hit Netflix series Outer Banks. She started her career as a child actor and model with appearances in commercials. Madelyn Cline's net worth today reflects her growing career since she moved to Los Angeles after dropping out of college.

Madelyn Cline attends the New York Fashion Week in NYC (L) and her on The Tonight Show on October 10, 2024 (R). Photo: Taylor Hill/Todd Owyoung (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Madelyn grew up in Geese Creek, South Carolina, near Charleston, where Outer Banks is filmed. Her mother, Pam, is a real estate agent, while her dad, Mark, is a civil engineer. Madelyn Cline's net worth has seen a steady increase over the years.

Madelyn Cline's profile summary

Full name Madelyn Renee Cline Nickname Maddie Date of birth December 21, 1997 Age 26 years old in 2024 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Goose Creek, South Carolina Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m/168 cm) Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Brunette Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Parents Pam Cline and Mark Cline Education Coastal Carolina University (dropped out) Profession Actress, model Social media Instagram TikTok

What is Madelyn Cline's net worth?

Madelyn Cline's net worth in 2024 is estimated to be $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She has earned her wealth from her acting and modelling career as well as endorsement deals.

How much money does Madelyn Cline make?

Madelyn Cline's salary per episode from her role in Outer Banks is not known, but Life & Style estimates it to be between $20,000 and $80,000. The Netflix series is currently in its fourth season.

Top 5 facts about actress Madelyn Cline. Photo: Dave Benett on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Madelyn Cline's acting career

Madelyn started as a child actor, appearing in commercials like Chuck E. Cheese pizza maker. In 2011 when she appeared in the short film, 23rd Psalm: Redemption as Maya Smith. She later dropped out of Coastal Carolina University to pursue acting, against her parents' wishes.

One of her first significant roles came in 2016 when she was cast in The Jury TV film as Grace Alexander. In 2017, she appeared in the first season of the HBO comedy series Vice Principals as Taylor Watts.

Cline's breakthrough came in 2020 when she landed the role of Sarah Cameron in Outer Banks. The show was a hit during the pandemic. Madeline mentioned during her February 2023 interview with Teen Vogue that the cast was overwhelmed when the show continued to receive positive reviews after the first season.

I find myself in awe all the time. We kind of had lightning in a bottle season one, and I was so excited about the response to season one; I just kept thinking like when is it going to end? Are we running out of luck? Are people going to get tired of it? And it has not happened yet. People still really love it.

In 2022, she starred in Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as Whiskey, the girlfriend of Dave Bautista's character Duke. The film also had major stars like Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, and Janelle Monae. She is set to appear in the fourth instalment of I Know What You Did Last Summer, which will be released in July 2025.

Madelyn Cline during the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills. Photo: Robert Smith

Source: Getty Images

Madelyn Cline's movies and TV shows

Project Year Role Outer Banks 2020 to date Sarah Cameron Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 2022 Whiskey This Is the Night 2021 Sophia Larocca What Breaks the Ice 2020 Emily Boy Erased 2018 Chloe Stranger Things 2017 Tina The Originals 2017 Jessica Vice Principals 2016-2017 Taylor Watts Savannah Sunrise 2016 Willow The Jury (TV film) 2016 Grace Alexander Bridge the Cap 2014 Tanya Children of Wax (short film) 2012 Ashlyn 23rd Psalm: Redemption (short film) 2011 Maya Smith

Madelyn Cline's modelling career

At just 10 years old, Madelyn Cline began working with Millie Lewis Models & Talent Agency in Charleston. She participated in the AMTC modelling and talent competition, which helped her gain early exposure.

She used to spend her summers in New York City, working on television commercials and print ads for brands like T-Mobile, Flow Automotive, Next Clothing, Sunny D, and Toys 'R' Us. She also appeared on the cover of Parent & Child magazine.

As she transitioned into acting, Madelyn continued to model for various brands. Some of the notable brands she has worked with include American Girl, American Eagle, Stella McCartney, Versace, Elle India, and Cosmo.

In 2023, she became a brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger. She appeared in their 'Summer Essentials' lifestyle campaign with Mason Gooding.

Madelyn Cline attends the Los Angeles premiere of Outer Banks at Regency Village Theatre on February 16, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Where does Madelyn Cline live?

The actress currently resides in an apartment in Los Angeles. Details of Madelyn Cline's house have not been made public. In her July 2021 interview with Hero Magazine, she mentioned that the transition to LA after leaving her hometown, Goose Creek in South Carolina, was not easy.

When I first moved out to Los Angeles, I was not fully prepared for how emotionally drained I would be going into such a high-energy place with so many different people and so many different personalities. When you are still learning about yourself, you kind of mirror other people's energies around you...I felt really lost because I was soaking up a lot of that.

Did Madelyn Cline live in a car?

The Outer Banks star did live in her car for a brief period when she first moved to Los Angeles. She narrated the story while talking to Access Hollywood's guest correspondent Jason Kennedy in March 2023.

I was definitely living out of my car because, in my first apartment, we got bedbugs – I don't know, I feel like that's a rite of passage.

Who is the richest person in the Outer Banks series?

Madelyn Cline is currently the richest star on Outer Banks, with a net worth of $1 million. Other notable cast members are estimated to have the following net worths;

Chase Stokes: $650,000-$1 million

$650,000-$1 million Drew Starkey: $300,000-$750,000

$300,000-$750,000 Jonathan Daviss: $400,000-$500,000

$400,000-$500,000 Madison Bailey: $100,000-$500,000

$100,000-$500,000 Rudy Pankow: Around $500,000

Madelyn Cline during the 6th Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, in Beverly Hills, California, on February 24, 2023. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Madelyn Cline's net worth continues to increase as she lands more career-changing roles. From living in her car to the glam of Hollywood, Madelyn's story paints a picture of rags to riches.

