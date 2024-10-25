Tony Beets' net worth today: How rich is the Gold Rush star?

Tony Beets is a Canadian-based Dutch reality TV star and gold miner. He came into the limelight after joining the Discovery Channel series Gold Rush in the early 2010s. Tony Beets' net worth today makes him one of the richest cast members on the reality series.

Tony Beets at Build Studio on October 12, 2018, in New York City (L). Photo: Roy Rochlin on Getty Images/@monicabeets on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tony Beets' net worth has grown over the years since he relocated from the Netherlands to Canada. His achievements in the gold mining business have earned him the moniker King of the Klondike. Before venturing into mining, the reality TV star worked as a dairy farmer.

Tony Beets' profile summary

Full name Tony Beets Other names Mine-Boss, Tony Peep, King of the Klondike, The Dutchman, The Viking Date of birth December 15, 1959 Age 64 years old in 2024 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Wijdenes, Kingdom of the Netherlands Current residence Dawson City, Yukon, Canada Nationality Dutch-Canadian Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Minnie Beets Children Four, including Kevin, Monica, Mike, and Bianca Parents Klaus and Magda Beets Profession Gold miner, reality television star Known for Appearing on Gold Rush as a Klondike gold miner

What is Tony Beets' net worth?

Tony Beets' net worth in 2024 is estimated to be $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has accumulated his fortune through his career as a gold miner and his appearances on the reality TV show Gold Rush.

What is Tony Beets' salary per episode?

The gold miner earns between $150,000 and $200,000 per episode, according to Alaska Shows. Tony Beets' Gold Rush debut was in 2011, during the second season.

His first scene featured him giving fellow miner Todd Hoffman advice on his secret to mining gold. Beets' larger-than-life personality, expertise in gold mining, and memorable one-liners have made him a fan favourite and a key part of the show's success.

Gold Rush continues to air on the Discovery Channel after being renewed for a 15th season. The series follows the lives of gold miners like Parker Schnabel, Todd Hoffman, and Rick Ness as they search for gold in various locations, primarily in the Klondike region of Yukon, Canada.

Top 5 facts about gold miner Tony Beets. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who is the richest cast member in the Gold Rush series?

The richest cast member of the Gold Rush series is Tony Beet with an estimated net worth of $15 million. Other prominent cast members on the show have the following net worths, according to Celebrity Net Worth;

Parker Schnabel: $10 million

$10 million Roger Schnabel: $8 million

$8 million Todd Hoffman: $7 million

$7 million Fred Hurt: $6 million (died in 2023 at 80 years old)

$6 million (died in 2023 at 80 years old) Rick Ness: $3 million

$3 million Dave Turin: $2 million

$2 million Freddy Dodge: $400,000

Tony Beets, Rick Ness and Parker Schnabel (L-R) visit Build Brunch to discuss the Discovery show 'Gold Rush' at Build Studio on October 12, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

How did Tony Beets make his money?

Tony is originally from a small village called Wijdenes in the Netherlands, where he was born and raised on a farm. He used to make money from raising dairy cows. When he was 23 years old, he decided to relocate to Canada for better work opportunities.

The miner had $300 when he arrived and could not speak English which he later learnt on construction sites. He mentioned in his May 2023 interview with Discovery UK that leaving Holland was the best decision he made.

But I didn't see my life as a farmer. So I decided the wisest thing to do was just to call it quits and get out of there and go do something else – The best thing we did was pack up our bags and get out and go to Canada.

Beets worked in the construction business in British Columbia as a machine operator for about three years before he moved into gold mining in 1984. His first mining work was in Dawson City near the Yukon Territory.

The reality TV star currently runs one of the largest mining operations in the Klondike region. He owns two gold mines including the Tamarack Mine and the Scribner Creek Claim Mine. In season four of Gold Rush, he leased Scribner Creek Claim to Parker Schnabel.

Tony Beets mines gold in the Klondike region of Canada. Photo: @901to906/@christodoyle on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Tony Beets' family

The reality TV star is married to Minnie who he has known since childhood. They used to live in the same neighbourhood in Friesland, Netherlands. They started dating around 1978 and relocated together to Canada in their early 20s.

Beets and Minnie tied the knot when they were 24 and 23 years old, respectively. The couple has four children including Kevin (b.1988), Monica (b.1993), Mike (b.1990), and Bianca. They also welcomed a daughter called Jasmine, who unfortunately passed away in 1992 at 2 months old.

Tony's family helps him in the gold mining family business. His wife, Minne, usually deals with business paperwork and accounting issues.

While talking to Monsters & Critics, the miner and his wife revealed that they do not see themselves retiring. They also mentioned that there is no pressure for the kids to continue the family business when they are gone.

If they do, fine. If they don't, fine. Hopefully, they'll find it. Hopefully, they find something that they like as much as mining, and perhaps that doesn't necessarily have to be the mining part, whatever suits them. Right?

Tony Beets with his wife Minnie (L) and his children (R). Photo: @monicabeets (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Tony Beets' house

The reality TV star and his family reside in the Yukon region of Canada. He owns the rights to land in Paradise Hill, Scribner Creek, Tamarack River, and Tony Indian Rivers, according to Distractify. The miner also owns a winter home in Arizona where his family lives during the off-season.

Tony Beets' cars

One of Tony's most-priced cars is his Mercedes convertible, which he purchased for around $145,000. He also owns a fleet of mining equipment worth over $5 million, including powerful machines like the 950 Excavator, the D11 Dozer, the Viking Dredge, and the Miller Big Blue 800 Duo Air Pak.

Tony Beets in a previous episode of Gold Rush on Discovery Channel. Photo: @monstersandcrit/@ikaptainkush on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Tony Beets' net worth today makes him a self-made multi-millionaire. His hard work since leaving Holland has enabled him to build a successful family business. He is currently living the ultimate Canadian Dream.

READ ALSO: David Goggins' net worth: How rich is the retired Navy SEAL?

Briefly.co.za shared all you need to know about David Goggins' fortune today. The self-made multi-millionaire has earned the nickname 'The Toughest Man Alive' due to his extraordinary feats in ultramarathons, ultra-distance cycling, and triathlons.

Goggins, who served in both the US Navy SEAL and the US Air Force, managed to build a successful career post his military career. Check the article for more on how he built his multi-million-dollar empire.

Source: Briefly News