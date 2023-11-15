Where is Tony Beets from Gold Rush today? Everything to know

Tony Beets is a TV figure from the mining series Gold Rush, best known for his larger-than-life personality and dedication to his craft. Besides his booming career, what else do we know about Tony? Here, we discuss who Tony Beets is in detail, including his personal life.

There is curiosity surrounding Tony Beets’ real name as it is a distinctive surname that is not usually heard. Tony Beets is the star's real name, and he has been nicknamed 'Tony Peep' due to his many censored swear words on the hit show.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Tony Beets Nickname ‘Tony Peep’ Date of birth December 15, 1959 Age 63 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Wijdenes, Netherlands Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Dawson City, Yukon, Canada Current nationality Dutch/Canadian Marital status Married to Minnie Beets Ethnicity Caucasian Caucasian Male Hair colour Blonde-grey Eye colour Blue Parents Klaus Beets and Magda Beets Children Monica Beets, Bianca Beets, Kevin Beets, and Mike Beets Profession Miner and TV personality Native language Dutch, fluent in English Net worth $15 million

Tony is known for being outspoken and, at times, controversial. Some of Tony Beets’ best quotes include 'If that's the card you've dealt, that's the card you play' and 'You cannot watch the parade and drive in it at the same time'.

How old is Tony Beets?

The reality TV star was born on December 15, 1959, making Tony Beets’ age 63 in 2023. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Where is Tony Beets from?

The recognisable TV figure was born in Wijdenes, Netherlands. Tony moved to Dawson City in Yukon, Canada, in 1984 and earned a living by milking cows. His humble beginnings saw him start as a machine operator. Today, Tony is one of the most successful miners in the area and has his own company, Tamarack Inc.

What happened to Tony Beets?

Although Tony is a successful miner, he is no stranger to controversy or struggles. According to CBC News, Tony and his company, Tamarack Inc., were fined $31K for a filmed stunt in Yukon in August 2017.

The incident occurred in October 2014 at Tony's mining operation on the Indian River close to Dawson City, Yukon. Tony allowed his employees to pour gas into a dredge pond and set it alight. Tamarack Inc. was also convicted of two violations of its water licence.

Is Gold Rush coming back in 2023?

Gold Rush has been on TV screens for years, first airing on December 3, 2010. It has been a massive hit since then, with a 14th season expected to air on the Discovery Channel on September 29, 2023.

Is Tony Beets still on Gold Rush?

People magazine reported on August 30, 2023, that they have an exclusive teaser ahead of the show's season 14 premiere. The teaser sees two of the show's stars, Parker Schnabel and Tony Beets, 'get down and dirty', showing Tony is still a part of the show as of 2023.

What happened to Fred on Gold Rush?

Military veteran Fred Lewis was a recurring figure from season 11 to 13 but did not join the 14th season. He left the show as things went south for his wash plant, including mechanical problems. However, Fred appeared surprisedly on the November 3, 2023, episode of Gold Rush.

Tony Beets’ children

Tony has four children: Monica Beets, Bianca Beets, Kevin Beets, and Mike Beets. Monica was born on November 7, 1993, in Yukon, Canada. She is a skilled operator, joining the family business and appearing on Gold Rush.

Kevin Beets was also featured in the series, the eldest brother who regularly fixes machines and other problematic situations. However, he has since left the show and does not appear in its latest season, with the source stating he took a year off from the fast-paced job.

Mike Beets is in the family business and has been mining with his father since he was 13. Less is known of Bianca Beets, but she does appear on Gold Rush, too.

Tony Beets’ net worth

According to MSN, Tony Beets’ net worth as of 2023 is $15 million. Besides his impressive net worth, Tony is paid $25,000 per episode for his role on Gold Rush.

Tony Beets is one of Gold Rush's most beloved characters, bringing extra energy and character to the already-engaging show. Keep up with Tony and his family on the 14th season of Gold Rush on Discovery Channel.

