Sixty-two undocumented illegal miners were arrested in Putfontein on the East Rand during a multi-disciplinary police operation

Authorities also demolished 46 illegally built shacks believed to be used as part of an illegal mining hub and storage area

Police recovered mining equipment, confiscated illegal electricity connections, and found explosives, which led to the SAPS Bomb Squad being called in

62 illegal miners have been arrested in the East Rand. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/ Getty Images and @SABCNews/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG - Sixty-two undocumented illegal miners have been arrested in the Putfontein area on the East Rand and are currently being held at the Benoni Police Station today, 7 May 2026.

According to SABC News, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) said the suspects, aged between 18 and 39, were arrested during a multi-disciplinary operation targeting illegal mining activities.

Police discovered explosives, mining tools and illegal shacks

EMPD spokesperson Lerato Monyane said officers also demolished 46 illegally built shacks during the operation. These structures were reportedly used to hide illegal mining activities and store equipment.

Authorities also confiscated a range of illegal mining tools, including phendukas, wheelbarrows, generator motors, and gas bottles. Explosives were also found in one of the shacks, leading to the SAPS Bomb Squad being called in.

Officials further disconnected illegal electricity connections and seized liquor worth an estimated R5,000.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon as investigations continue.

See post from the SABC News X account:

Police arrest 21 illegal miners in the North West

In related news, police arrested 21 suspects during a focused operation targeting illegal chrome mining activities in Bapong, North West, ahead of a scheduled visit by Police Minister Firoz Cachalia. The ten-day operation was led by the SAPS Crime Combating Team and carried out between 11 and 20 December 2025. Raids were conducted in several identified hotspots, including Sarajevo Section, Legalaopeng and the Modderspruit villages. SAPS confirmed that 11 suspects were arrested on Friday, 12 December 2025. One suspect was arrested on 13 December, five on 14 December, one on 18 December and three more on 20 December 2025.

3 Briefly News articles on illegal mining

More than 140 illegal miners resurfaced from the Margaret Shaft in Stilfontein in Potchefstroom. According to SAPS, most of them were illegal foreign nationals.

Residents of Bekkersdal argued that the deadly shooting on Sunday morning, 21 December 2025, which claimed nine lives and left ten others wounded, was linked to illegal mining in the area.

Police arrested close to 1000 illegal miners on 1 August after they resurfaced from the Sheba Gold Mine in Barberton, Mpumalanga. More than 500 miners appeared before the Barberton Magistrates' Court on 4 August 2025.

225 illegal miners resurface during Operation Vala Mgodi

Previously, Briefly News reported that 225 people were forced to resurface from underground in Orkney during Operation Vala Umgodi. This comes after police efforts led to their starvation and dehydration. Police believed that there were hundreds, if not a thousand, illegal miners who were stuck underground with no food, water or necessities because of the work done by Vala Umgodi teams.

SAPS and SANDF members blocked communities in Orkney from delivering food parcels, water and necessities to these illegal miners earlier in the week, and this is now yielding positive results.

Source: Briefly News