A young woman was reduced to tears during a moment of pure bliss after her boyfriend went on bended knee

The @blvckcouples X page posted the clip, showing the love birds and capturing the scenes during an outing

Social media users had a resounding response to the material as they heaped impressed applause on the lovers

A loved-up couple took the next step in their relationship during a heartwarming proposal. Image: PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

In scenes to make even a grown man cry, a smitten black couple shared the ultimate heart melting moment in a video which has gone viral.

The lovely scenes played out during a night out into the town for what one can imagine was a romantic outing.

The @blvckcouples X page posted the clip with the caption:

"Aww, who remembers that?"

The 58-second material starts with the girl looking away and a loved-up fella on bended knee in a bustling, public place.

He holds an open ring box in his outstretched right hand, ready for the moment she turns around. As she does, she stumbles into him in the proposal position.

The two chit-chat briskly as the girl dismisses the unraveling moment as a joke, even giving off a brief nervous laugh.

She displays her surprise in the ensuing moments by repeatedly asking her boyfriend if he was serious.

He nods incessantly in response, anticipating the moment she says yes.

Towards the end of the video, she begins breaking down as he takes the ring and slips on her finger.

A second post under the original shows a picture of the couple, now with a baby, standing outside their home and dressed in Halloween costumes.

Loved-up scenes approved

The clip garnered massive traction after attracting 5.8 million views, 106000 likes, 9500 reposts and 15000 bookmarks.

More than 400 mentions flooded the comments section. Briefly News looks at the responses.

@Steel_EMan wrote:

"He's a joker and a lover."

@Rebel_YSL said:

"When he plays too much."

@Nova_fullonBRAT added:

"That tickled me so bad and had me ugly crying."

Source: Briefly News