Mom of 3 With No Helper Conquers Kids' Mess as She Cleans and Neatens Their Room in TikTok Video
- A video of a mother of three getting stuck into cleaning her children's room has gone viral on TikTok
- The footage captured the determined mother tidying up and cleaning her three children's space
- Many netizens were impressed by the woman's skills as well as the beautiful room she had created for her little ones
A video of a mother of three meticulously cleaning her children's messy room won online praise.
Mom transforms kids' mess
The video shared by @oleratoandfamily shows the mother working hard to clean and tidy up the children's room, which was in quite a state with the beds unmade and toys scattered all over the place.
The mother, who revealed that she doesn't have a helper, is seen vacuuming the floor, wiping the wall chalkboard clean and putting everything in its place, resulting in a clean and airy room.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi shows mom of 3 love
The video left many netizens, especially other mothers, impressed as they commented on her cleaning skills, the children's beautiful room, unique bed and creative chalkboard wall.
Siphosethu ❤️ said:
"Chalk board wall is smart ❤️❤️."
brokegirlblue6 responded:
"First of all you have created such a beautiful home for your kids ❤️❤️❤️."
I Make Single Moms Smile wrote:
"Yay, so happy to see you here!!! May it get 20 million views here!!!"
Zuzie commented:
This is so beautiful mommy ❤️❤️. I love everything about it."
Shannon Way commented:
"That chalkboard on the wall is so creative at least it gives kids the freedom to write on the wall without getting into trouble ."
Kholofelo Hlongwane replied:
"This is literally my life everyday ."
KARAP'S said:
"Ahhh beautiful room mommy, and hey I give to you you are doing a great job."
Inves wrote:
"I also vacuum the tiles . Confirmation."
