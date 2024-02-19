Global site navigation

Mom of 3 With No Helper Conquers Kids' Mess as She Cleans and Neatens Their Room in TikTok Video
People

by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A video of a mother of three getting stuck into cleaning her children's room has gone viral on TikTok
  • The footage captured the determined mother tidying up and cleaning her three children's space
  • Many netizens were impressed by the woman's skills as well as the beautiful room she had created for her little ones

Mom cleaning children's room
A mom impressed the internet by cleaning and organizing her children's messy room. Image: @oleratoandfamily
Source: TikTok

A video of a mother of three meticulously cleaning her children's messy room won online praise.

Mom transforms kids' mess

The video shared by @oleratoandfamily shows the mother working hard to clean and tidy up the children's room, which was in quite a state with the beds unmade and toys scattered all over the place.

The mother, who revealed that she doesn't have a helper, is seen vacuuming the floor, wiping the wall chalkboard clean and putting everything in its place, resulting in a clean and airy room.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows mom of 3 love

The video left many netizens, especially other mothers, impressed as they commented on her cleaning skills, the children's beautiful room, unique bed and creative chalkboard wall.

Siphosethu ❤️ said:

"Chalk board wall is smart ❤️❤️."

brokegirlblue6 responded:

"First of all you have created such a beautiful home for your kids ❤️❤️❤️."

I Make Single Moms Smile wrote:

"Yay, so happy to see you here!!! May it get 20 million views here!!!"

Zuzie commented:

This is so beautiful mommy ❤️❤️. I love everything about it."

Shannon Way commented:

"That chalkboard on the wall is so creative at least it gives kids the freedom to write on the wall without getting into trouble ."

Kholofelo Hlongwane replied:

"This is literally my life everyday ."

KARAP'S said:

"Ahhh beautiful room mommy, and hey I give to you you are doing a great job."

Inves wrote:

"I also vacuum the tiles . Confirmation."

20-year-old makoti does chores with baby

In another story, Briefly News reported that many people found it fascinating to see a 20-year-old mother and wife. The young lady posted a video giving people a sneak peek into her daily routine.

The TikTok video of the happy wife garnered over 1000 likes, and many people flooded the comments section to share their thoughts.

@nenani01 posted a video with a caption stating that she is happily married at 20 years old. The video showed her doing household chores with a baby on her back, attracting interesting comments.

Source: Briefly News

