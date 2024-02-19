A video of a mother of three getting stuck into cleaning her children's room has gone viral on TikTok

The footage captured the determined mother tidying up and cleaning her three children's space

Many netizens were impressed by the woman's skills as well as the beautiful room she had created for her little ones

A mom impressed the internet by cleaning and organizing her children's messy room. Image: @oleratoandfamily

Source: TikTok

A video of a mother of three meticulously cleaning her children's messy room won online praise.

Mom transforms kids' mess

The video shared by @oleratoandfamily shows the mother working hard to clean and tidy up the children's room, which was in quite a state with the beds unmade and toys scattered all over the place.

The mother, who revealed that she doesn't have a helper, is seen vacuuming the floor, wiping the wall chalkboard clean and putting everything in its place, resulting in a clean and airy room.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows mom of 3 love

The video left many netizens, especially other mothers, impressed as they commented on her cleaning skills, the children's beautiful room, unique bed and creative chalkboard wall.

Siphosethu ❤️ said:

"Chalk board wall is smart ❤️❤️."

brokegirlblue6 responded:

"First of all you have created such a beautiful home for your kids ❤️❤️❤️."

I Make Single Moms Smile wrote:

"Yay, so happy to see you here!!! May it get 20 million views here!!!"

Zuzie commented:

This is so beautiful mommy ❤️❤️. I love everything about it."

Shannon Way commented:

"That chalkboard on the wall is so creative at least it gives kids the freedom to write on the wall without getting into trouble ."

Kholofelo Hlongwane replied:

"This is literally my life everyday ."

KARAP'S said:

"Ahhh beautiful room mommy, and hey I give to you you are doing a great job."

Inves wrote:

"I also vacuum the tiles . Confirmation."

20-year-old makoti does chores with baby

In another story, Briefly News reported that many people found it fascinating to see a 20-year-old mother and wife. The young lady posted a video giving people a sneak peek into her daily routine.

The TikTok video of the happy wife garnered over 1000 likes, and many people flooded the comments section to share their thoughts.

@nenani01 posted a video with a caption stating that she is happily married at 20 years old. The video showed her doing household chores with a baby on her back, attracting interesting comments.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News