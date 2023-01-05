One co-parenting couple share a sweet relationship that some feel is too close for comfort

Twitter user @pabimono_ shared screenshots of a sweet conversation she had with her baby daddy, tells Briefly News how they manage

While some loved the positivity, others felt it was too much for people who are not an actual couple

Having a healthy co-parenting relationship is not easy. One woman shared the awesome relationship she has with her baby daddy which some people claim looks fishy.

Co-parenting is not out of the norm these days, however, it is a tricky business that takes a lot of work to remain in the best interest of the child.

Twitter user @pabimono_ shared screenshots of a conversation she had with her child’s father. Wishing one another a prosperous 2023, the two parents look as if they have this healthy co-parenting thing down.

“Co-parenting ”

Briefly News got in contact with the beautiful Pabi to understand how she and her baby daddy navigate their co-parenting relationship.

"Commit to putting your children’s well-being ahead of any issues you may have with your ex. It takes maturity and dedication to let go of past wounds and bitterness, but it will make a difficult situation much easier. Also, encourage your children’s relationship with their new stepparent (I call them bonus mom and bonus dad). Recognize that they are not your rival or replacement, but that you are all in this together in helping raise your children. Often it is easier said than done but try your best anyway. Attitude and effort count.

"Keep lines of communication open. Effective communication is the number one most important factor in maintaining healthy relationships. If you do not keep the lines of communication open with your ex, your children will be the ones who suffer the most."

Highlighting that this relationship is about the child, not the parents, Pabi explained the negative impacts an unhealthy co-parenting relationship can have on children.

"Kids can learn from both parents equally and learn the right lessons about empathy, kindness and work ethic. Kids absorb more information subconsciously and having both (happy) parents around makes them feel empowered. It is not about us, it’s about the kids."

Twitter peeps share their views on this co-parenting relationship

While a lot of people loved the bond these parents share, some feel it is a little too close for their liking.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@ainaofficialll said:

“No baby mama is calling my man "hun" ”

@leonCCD said:

“Lol and how do current partners feel about such? Y’all moving weirdly.”

@Tina_Hokwana said:

“Love this for you two ❤️”

@tshepoletshabo said:

“Ain't no way in hell, this is too perfect. I am certain y'all still smash behind your respective partner’s backs. ”

@03Nkosi said:

“That's how it should be, peace all the way. once you have a child with someone you are tied to that person for as long as the kid is alive.”

