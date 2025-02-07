A man shared a video of a street hustler's unique strategy to get money from people passing by

The beggar was captured at an intersection shamelessly using a trick to garner sympathy and some cash

The TikTok video left hundreds of netizens dead with laughter and commenting on the beggars' audacity

A TIkTokker exposed a street beggar's scam. Image: @dxnzo_dmd

Source: TikTok

A motorist recently took to social media to expose a street beggar’s weak scam. The beggar, stationed at a busy intersection, was seen faking a disability.

Fake one-arm pretence exposed

He pretended to have only one arm in a desperate bid to get money from compassionate passersby. The ruse was revealed in a video on a TikTokker's account @dxnzo_dmd.

A homeless man begging on the street. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Motorist stunned by audacious beggar

The beggar’s performance was unconvincing. You can see the missing limb right through his shirt in the viral video. The motorist's reaction added humour to the clip.

People end up begging on the street mostly because they're struggling with extreme poverty. They often can't afford basics like food and shelter, so begging becomes their only option.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users share their opinions

The street hustler sparked a storm of reactions from South Africans on TikTok. Many viewers couldn’t help but laugh.

See a few comments below:

@pony2.8 said:

"Funniest thing I’ve seen today. 😹😹😹"

@Tswelopele commented:

"Alive with possibilities! 🔥Welcome to Mzansi. 😂"

@KgomotsoMako posted:

"Daylight robbery. 😂😂😂"

@!okay.gomo mentioned:

"Desperate times call for desperate measures. 🤣🤣🤣"

@Tubzinihardliving stated:

"Kunzima guys unemployment rate is too high mina I understand uyazama shame. 😔"

@sechabam typed:

"He didn’t even try. 😭😭🤣"

@EvansNhlanhla wrote:

"No different from politicians and pastors."

@outlawdrugz added:

"Scamming on another level."

@Rhumbatv said:

"But isandla siyabonakala nje emuva. These guys are always on a mission. 😂😂😂"

Source: Briefly News