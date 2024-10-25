An entertainer had one of the owry yet funny days of their lives on stage after a stunt went wrong

The performer was standing on their head on top of the chair when it decided to break

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

An entertainer fell from a chair mid-performance. Images: @Westend61/ Getty Images, @diva_danica/ TikTok

A video of a bubbly entertained falling mid-performance has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet in laughter.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @diva_danica, the performer was busy doing what they do best, entertain people. They had one stunt that required them to stand on the chair with their head.

However, things didn't go as smoothly as they expected. The chair broke and the performer fell as they were pulling the stunt. People were worried for a second but the entertainer pulled themselves together and requested another chair. They did the stunt successfully, the second time.

Performer hilariously falls mid-stunt

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at entertainer

The video gained over a million views, with many online users laughing at the situation. See the comments below:

@garcia1edwin commented:

"The way nobody moved 💀."

@Ms musonda💕🦋 was entertained:

"It’s the man behind for me😊😂😂😂😂."

@blazesmith37 asked:

"What were you thinking 🤣🤣."

@Jennifer Venegas observed:

"No one in the background flinched nor reacted 😂."

@number.4CODM wrote:

"Not me thinking she’s was gonna perform a magic trick 😁😂😂."

@⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ joked:

"You heart it crack before it cracked bro idek how to explain it but it happened."

@kenray laughed:

"It ended in tears😂."

@💗Olivia🦋Queen Tapper🔐 said:

"I was not expecting it to break I just though the chair was gonna tip backward 😭."

