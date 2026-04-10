The Nigerian government is considering ways in which to assist its citizens who want to leave South Africa amid fears of xenophobic violence

Tensions have boiled over in the Eastern Cape in particular, following the coronation of Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko in KuGompo City

South Africans took to social media to welcome the news, but also shared feelings about Nigeria's sentiments that the actions were xenophobic

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Nigeria is assessing how to repatriate its citizens from South Africa amid rising tensions. Image: @SaharaReporters/ @TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

EASTERN CAPE – Nigeria is looking to assist its residents in South Africa who wish to flee the country amid the rising tensions against foreigners.

Tensions have escalated following the reported coronation of a Nigerian king in KuGompo City. The coronation of Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko sparked outrage in South Africa, with protests held to voice outrage at the situation.

Two of those protests have turned violent, prompting the Nigerian government to consider repatriating its citizens who wanted to leave South Africa but could not afford it.

Nigeria's Consul General looking to repatriate citizens

As tensions continue to rise in the Eastern Cape and South Africa as a whole, the Nigerian consulate in Johannesburg issued a notice, urging Nigerian organisation leaders to compile lists of citizens who wished to return home but could not afford the travel costs.

The consulate said it was working with the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria to arrange a special flight for citizens, amid fears of xenophobic violence.

"This is in a bid to alleviate the hardships being faced by our nationals, as well as in demonstration of our continued resolve to work closely with our host government to tackle the issue of illegal stay in SA," the notice read.

A senior diplomat explained that the ongoing process was aimed at targeting as many Nigerian citizens who wished to return to their home country.

South Africans weigh in on the news

Social media users weighed in on the consulate’s decision, sharing mixed reactions to it. While some welcomed the news, others questioned why the consulate was worried about xenophobia.

Lusanda Matanzima asked:

“Which xenophobia are they talking about?”

Siviwe Chef Chainz questioned?

“So, when Ghana and other African countries do what South Africans are doing, it’s not xenophobic?”

Mantsiki Mbovane pondered:

“What do they want in South Africa, as they say Nigeria is very rich, especially in oil?”

Oupaky Mazibuko suggested:

“Let them tell us where they want to go. We will assist with the transport.”

Mashiya Thande stated:

“That would be the best news ever. They must do that, please.”

Ludz Ludz questioned:

"Protesting against drug dealers is being xenophobic?"

Other stories about the march against the king

Briefly News has covered several angles around the march against the coronation of the king, especially focusing on the aftermath of it.

The Amathole House of Traditional Leaders has reacted to the coronation of Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko in KuGompo City.

A man was left devastated after he discovered that his car had been vandalised by angry residents during the protest in KuGompo City.

Looters targeted an Eastern Cape butchery after a peaceful protest turned violent in KuGompo City.

Source: Briefly News