South African woman Lethabo Tsatsi documented her family's move to Denmark, intriguing social media users

The family stopped in Copenhagen before heading to another city, which they would call home

The online community supported Lethabo, sharing excitement and personal stories about relocating abroad

A woman and her family experienced the snow as they landed in Denmark. Images: @lethabo.tsatsi

Source: TikTok

A woman named Lethabo Tsatsi shared how she and her family relocated to Denmark until they decided to move back home to South Africa. She documented part of her journey, which left many social media users intrigued.

Lethabo took to her TikTok account on 2 April 2026, giving online viewers a look at her empty house and all the boxes stacked outside, ready to leave the property and make Denmark its new home.

She said in the clip:

"We were so excited and nervous because we had no idea what was waiting for us on the other side."

The family's first flight was from Johannesburg to Paris, France, to Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, where they were met with layers of snow. Lethabo noted that the Copenhagen landing was a stopover, as they were on their way to Aarhus.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Trip to Denmark intrigues South Africans

Local members of the online community headed to Lethabo's comment section with questions and comments after watching her video.

Online users congratulated Lethabo on the big move. Image: JÉSHOOTS / Pexels

Source: UGC

@msmphonare, who seemed to know the family, wrote under the post:

"You landed in the thick of winter. This is such a big girl move. I'm so proud of you, but I miss you already. I can't wait to visit. Congratulations."

@uthando_yim told the online community:

"After visiting the country, Denmark is the only other country I would live in outside of South Africa.

@mazetm94 spoke about their time in the capital city:

"I was in Copenhagen in February. The weather was between -7 and -10 when we were there. The lakes were frozen."

@kekaerefilwe said to Lethabo:

"Yoh, I wish I could relocate with you. That place is peaceful. The public transport system is tops."

@hlako.gal added in the comment section:

"That's a bold step! Let me follow you, please. I love this for you, sis."

@hlohinolo congratulated the family on their move to Denmark and wrote:

"Starting a new chapter in a new country is such a big step, and I’m so proud of you for taking it on. I hope this journey brings you amazing opportunities, new experiences, and unforgettable memories. Wishing you all the best as you settle in."

3 Other stories about moving abroad

In another article, Briefly News reported that a South African man living overseas opened up about the emotional and mental toll of leaving home behind.

reported that a South African man living overseas opened up about the emotional and mental toll of leaving home behind. A Pretoria man showed the harsh conditions of living in Germany, giving locals insight into his life abroad. Internet users compared living and food expenses, while adding humorous takes on the culture shock.

A South African woman working as an educator abroad shared a breakdown of how much teachers earn in New Zealand. Many South Africans saw the information as empowering.

Source: Briefly News