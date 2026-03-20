JMPD Concludes Investigation, Johannes Makgatle Used State Vehicle to Visit KT Molefe
- JMPD has finalised its investigation into Officer Johannes Makgatle for misusing a council vehicle
- The report found he drove the departmental vehicle to suspected cartel boss KT Molefe’s home while off-duty
- Makgatle is suspended, and internal prosecution with formal charges will follow
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GAUTENG —The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) Internal Affairs Unit has concluded its investigation into Officer Johannes Makgatle.
According to eNCA, the final report was reviewed and signed off by JMPD Chief of Police, Commissioner P. Jaca, earlier this month.
What were the investigation findings?
The investigation found that Makgatle misappropriated a council vehicle without authorisation while off-duty.
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He reportedly used the departmental vehicle to drive to the home of Katiso “KT” Molefe and the surrounding block, before returning to his own residence.
Makgatle is currently suspended, and the matter has been referred for internal prosecution. Formal charges are expected to be served in due course.
Shadrack Sibiya's bodyguard captured visiting Molefe
In related news, a subordinate of suspended Deputy Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya was captured on CCTV footage visiting suspected cartel boss Katiso Molefe. Molefe was arrested for the murder of Vereeniging-based engineer Armand Swart, and days before the arrest, a visit took place. This was revealed during Crime Intelligence Head Dumisani Khumalo's testimony at the Madlanga Commission. The CCTV clip shows the subordinate receiving a white bag from Molefe and walking back to his car.
Articles on Katiso Molefe
- KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified that five criminal cartels were operating in the country, and Molefe was identified as one of the cartel bosses. Mkhwanazi was testifying at the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament on 8 October 2025.
- Evidence emerged that Molefe allegedly ordered the hit on Armand as a witness took the stand at the Madlanga Commission. Swart was shot 23 times after he was mistaken for a colleague who blew the whistle on corruption at Transnet.
- Molefe was given R400,000 bail when he appeared before the Johannesburg High Court to appeal an earlier ruling about his bail application. Among other charges, Molefe is accused of masterminding the 2022 murder of Oupa John Sefoka, also known as DJ Sumbody.
- Chief Justice Mandisa Maya addressed allegations that the Deputy Judge President, Aubrey Ledwaba, received a R2.5 million bribe to release Molefe on bail. In a statement, Maya denied all allegations and said an investigation would be conducted.
- A former member of the Political Killings Task Team testified and said that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has ties to Molefe. Captain Maxwell Wanda alleged that murder-accused Katiso Molefe's bodyguard told him that Molefe was friends with Mchunu.
Kenny Kunene alleges Julius Malema is connected to Molefe
Previously, Briefly News reported that Johannesburg MMC for Transport and deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Kenny Kunene, has alleged that Julius Malema was closely associated with the late taxi boss Mswazi and that Malema and Katiso Molefe are close friends. Kunene alleged that Malema would sometimes drive to Mswazi's farm at 2 am when summoned.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a dedicated journalist with over three years newsroom experience. She has recently worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms.