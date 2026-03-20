JMPD has finalised its investigation into Officer Johannes Makgatle for misusing a council vehicle

The report found he drove the departmental vehicle to suspected cartel boss KT Molefe’s home while off-duty

Makgatle is suspended, and internal prosecution with formal charges will follow

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JMPD has finalised its investigation into Officer Johannes Makgatle. Image: Arrive Alive website

Source: UGC

GAUTENG —The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) Internal Affairs Unit has concluded its investigation into Officer Johannes Makgatle.

According to eNCA, the final report was reviewed and signed off by JMPD Chief of Police, Commissioner P. Jaca, earlier this month.

What were the investigation findings?

The investigation found that Makgatle misappropriated a council vehicle without authorisation while off-duty.

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He reportedly used the departmental vehicle to drive to the home of Katiso “KT” Molefe and the surrounding block, before returning to his own residence.

Makgatle is currently suspended, and the matter has been referred for internal prosecution. Formal charges are expected to be served in due course.

Shadrack Sibiya's bodyguard captured visiting Molefe

In related news, a subordinate of suspended Deputy Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya was captured on CCTV footage visiting suspected cartel boss Katiso Molefe. Molefe was arrested for the murder of Vereeniging-based engineer Armand Swart, and days before the arrest, a visit took place. This was revealed during Crime Intelligence Head Dumisani Khumalo's testimony at the Madlanga Commission. The CCTV clip shows the subordinate receiving a white bag from Molefe and walking back to his car.

Articles on Katiso Molefe

The report found that the officer used the state's vehicle to visit Katiso Molefe. Images: Arrive Alive and @MDNnewss/X

Source: Twitter

Kenny Kunene alleges Julius Malema is connected to Molefe

Previously, Briefly News reported that Johannesburg MMC for Transport and deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Kenny Kunene, has alleged that Julius Malema was closely associated with the late taxi boss Mswazi and that Malema and Katiso Molefe are close friends. Kunene alleged that Malema would sometimes drive to Mswazi's farm at 2 am when summoned.

Source: Briefly News