A South African woman broke down her entire salary in a photo post online, sparking a huge debate

She joined a trending challenge on TikTok, where people publicly share how much they earn and their monthly expenses

Her decision to prioritise church tithes sparked mixed reactions, with many praising her faith and others expressing financial concerns

Mzansi's money talk got real after one woman dropped her full salary breakdown, including her 10% tithes that she takes to church, religiously, every month.

Her post was shared on her TikTok handle @sanelycollection09 and it had online users split, as some loved it, and others were concerned.

The woman breaks down her salary

The picture post shared on the video streaming platform has a list of @sanelycollection09's monthly expenses on the R9360. First on the list is R930, for tithes, followed by R1800 for fuel. She also pays R247 for a funeral policy, R4000 for hardware, R2000 for a stokvel, and R300 for toiletries.

Unlike other lists of expenditures shared on the platform, her list excluded necessities such as car insurance, electricity bills, and food. In the comment section, she responded to a user explaining that her husband takes care of all the other bills.

Mzansi reacts to the expense list

The post attracted 692K views, 24K likes, and 2.7K comments from social media users, who had mixed feelings. Many were impressed to see tithes topping the list and praised her for putting her faith first. Others followed her just for that, saying she was already winning by prioritising spirituality.

Some were worried about her financial security, pointing out her lack of investments, savings, and life cover. Others even suggested she combine the hardware and amount with the tithes and pay more toward building a property than paying it in church.

User @mphopearl_ said:

"You won this trend for me, I don't care🔥❤️. I'm proud of you, my fellow Christian sister."

User @_owacelwa added:

"Rather, tithe to your parents, they represent God in your life."

User @TrevPlays commented:

"Tithing was Old Covenant law for Israel. In the New Covenant, giving is from the heart — 'not reluctantly or under compulsion' (2 Cor 9:7)."

User @Ntokozo Masuku shared:

"I love how you included tithe, you're so real for this🙌🫂."

User @Dineo said:

"Paying tithe, no savings, no investments, no trusts, no emergency fund."

User @MaTwala asked:

"Toiletries R300 😫 kanti mina ngifika kanjani ko (how does mine get to) R1000+ lapho (meanwhile) I’m always blaming Clicks ukuthi uyangirobha (they are robbing me).

