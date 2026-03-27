Siya Kolisi spends time with Bafana Bafana players as they prepare to face Panama in two international friendlies in South Africa

The Springboks captain took different pictures with the South African men's national team and shared them on his official Instagram page

The post from the South African rugby superstar sparked mixed reactions from football and rugby fans on social media

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Springboks captain Siya Kolisi was spotted with Bafana Bafana players ahead of South Africa's clash against Panama on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Siya Kolisi spent time with Bafana Bafana ahead of their clash with Panama, showing support before the international game. Photo: Siya Kolisi

Source: Instagram

Hugo Broos recently released the names of players who would represent South Africa against the North American nation during the international break.

Bafana Bafana will face Panama twice during the international break. The first match would take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at 19:00 SAST before Tuesday’s game at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town at 19:30 SAST.

The two fixtures serve as preparatory games for Bafana Bafana ahead of the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico co-hosts.

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Siya Kolisi visit Bafana Bafana squad

Siya Kolisi took time off rugby to visit Bafana Bafana stars in their camp, and was seen taking pictures with the squad and different players.

The Springboks captain is currently injured and working out a plan to return to the rugby pitch after missing the Sharks' games against Munster last weekend.

The 34-year-old took to his official Instagram Page to post pictures with Mamelodi Sundowns captains, Ronwen Williams and Themba Zwane, while also being seen with Burnley striker Lyle Foster and a group photo with the whole squad.

Siya Kolisi spotted with Themba Zwane and Ronwen Williams ahead of Panama tie. Photo: Siya Kolisi

Source: Instagram

Siya, who is known to be a lifelong supporter of Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs, was also seen taking personal pictures with Sundowns' Williams while donning the newly released Bafana Bafana away kit.

Fans react as Kolisi visits Bafana camp

The post from Siya Kolisi sparked different reactions from South African football and on social media, with most of them happy to see their country's rugby national team captain also showing support to their football national team.

Khumbuzee shared:

"Siya, you are definitely one of a kind. You always make sure you support everyone 😍."

Noma. Majija said:

"Our best Captain always supportive of others, Gxiya🙌🔥🔥👏👏❤️❤️😇."

Liss. blessed wrote:

"Oh, Captain, our Captain 🙌 our National treasure ❤️."

Ndinguyemagaba

"🔥🔥🔥😍😍 one thing ngo Gxiya he will support Bafana Bafana."

Mfundomakwetu

"Both national captains from PE/GQ siphethe madoda."

Khwathiso_mulondo

"What's missing is the back row standing in the chair like Springbok Boys. Some are too short right there 😂."

riina_ca added:

"iBhuda is our new Mandela now 😂😂 I remember such photo ops just before big tournaments with the great man."

Broos speaks on retirement plan

Briefly News earlier reported that Hugo Broos addressed the constant talks on his decision to retire after leading South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Belgian mentor has been the Bafana Bafana coach in 2021, and there have been reports about him leaving the role later this year.

Source: Briefly News