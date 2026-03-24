Hugo Broos has opened up on the hefty price tag Argentina and Brazil demanded for them to face Bafana Bafana in South Africa

The Belgian tactician explained the reason behind the South African Football Association's (SAFA) decision to settle for a friendly against Panama

The Bafana Bafana head coach's revelations about the financial implications of facing Argentina and Brazil sparked mixed reactions from South Africans on social media

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Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has confirmed the huge amount that was demanded by the Argentine national team and the Brazilian national team.

It was confirmed that Bafana Bafana were proposing to play against Brazil, before settling to play against Panama twice during the international break.

The former Cameroon national team also shared the bogus amount of money requested for Bafana Bafana to play a friendly game against Lionel Messi's Argentina.

How much Brazil, Argentina ask for friendlies

Broos disclosed that the South African Football Association opted to arrange a fixture against Panama instead of Brazil. He explained that the Confederação Brasileira de Futebol had approached SAFA with an offer, requesting a fee of $5 million (around R84 million) to play.

“The ideal situation would be to face teams from Asia, Central America, and Europe,” Broos said during a media briefing on Monday.

“Our CEO, Lydia Monyepao-Yele, informed me that Brazil were interested in playing us, but they wanted $5 million to travel."

The Belgian tactician went further to confirm that Argentina also asked for a huge amount of money when they proposed a friendly against Bafana Bafana in Johannesburg.

"Earlier, Argentina had also proposed coming to Johannesburg to face Bafana Bafana, asking for €5 million (about R98 million). So it’s not as simple as just choosing any opponent,” he added.

Broos further noted that Panama’s visit is also not without cost, as SAFA must still pay a fee for them to travel and play two matches.”

Here is what South Africans are saying on social media about Broos' revelation about the huge amount required to play against Brazil and Argentina.

Romeo Iv Majoqo shared:

"So the question here is, would we pay R800+ to watch Messi, Vini, Raphina and Alvarez live? Well, of course we would😂. We paid R4000 for a GBV specialist, what's stopping us from seeing our Goats? SAFA make it happen and markets the heck out of it."

Thato Leqebo reacted:

"Motsepe paid 50 million to play Barcelona and sold the rights of the match for 100 million plus ticket sales ....so that's nothing banna."

Phakamani KaMbongwa

I'm confused here. If Brazil want to play us, why don't they invite us to play in their country?

Peter Mpongoma

You pay that money for Brazil, and then they come with their B no vini no Neymar.

N Arson Clahle

lol we would rather meet them at world cup quarter finals 🤣they must promise our players that amount if they rich quarter finals.

Lulama Manona

Kwekwe just assembled a team with the players that were not chosen in the Bafana team and will play a friendly, you will see.

Bafana Bafana vs Panama clash in South Africa

Broos released a 23-man squad for their prepartory match ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which would be co-hosted by he United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

South Africa are set to take on Panama in two notable international friendlies. The opening encounter is scheduled for Friday, 27 March 2026, at Moses Mabhida Stadium, with kick-off at 19:00.

Thereafter, the squad will head to Cape Town for the return fixture on Tuesday, 31 March 2026 at DHL Stadium, starting at 19:30.

Source: Briefly News