Orlando Pirates have been urged to consider signing a top player from Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of next season

The Betway Premiership side's former player suggested the reason the Sea Robbers should break the bank for the player

The Soweto giants are one of the best teams in the Premier Soccer League this season and are top of the league

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are both contenders to win the Betway Premiership this season, with the Sea Robbers being urged to consider signing a key player from the Brazilians.

Peter Shalulile celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the CAF Champions League quarter-final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance Sportive de Tunis. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Soweto giants are back on top of the Betway Premiership table after defeating TS Galaxy, while the Brazilians didn't play a league game over the weekend but secured a place in the semi-final of the CAF Champions League after knocking out Stade Malien.

The two Premier Soccer League giants have been the best teams in the league this season, with the Buccaneers already told what they need to do during the summer transfer window ahead of the next campaign.

Pirates told to consider signing Shalulile

Former Orlando Pirates forward Lebohang Mokoena has called on his old club to spend big to sign Peter Shalulile from Mamelodi Sundowns.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Pirates’ attacking unit has faced growing criticism in recent weeks despite thrashing the Rockets over the weekend, with the team creating several clear-cut opportunities but failing to convert them consistently.

The Soweto giants have three strikers in the squad, Boitumelo Radiopane, Evidence Makgopa and Yanela Mbuthuma, but have been strictly criticised for sending Tshegofatso Mabasa out on loan to Stellenbosch FC during the January 2026 transfer window.

Abdeslam Ouaddou's side is doing well in the league, but they can do better if they start converting their chances in front of goal.

Adding Shalulile to Pirates squad would make them strong as the Namibian striker is known for his goal-scoring prowess in the PSL.

Peter Shalulile in action during the first leg of the CAF Champions League final football match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramids FC. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Why Mokoena told Pirates to sign Shalulile

Mokoena suggested that Pirates should move for Shalulile, giving the excuse of the Sea Robbers' struggles in converting chances despite creating several goal-scoring chances.

The Namibian international was close to leaving Sundowns last summer for Tunisian giants Esperance, but the transfer did not materialise.

More recently, he has been linked with a potential switch to Al-Ittihad in Libya, where he could reunite with former Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena, who just left MC Alger.

“There are several options available in the striker market, but if it means spending heavily, then bringing in Peter would add valuable experience in winning the league,” Mokoena said on Soccer Beat.

“Players like him bring the right mentality and energy because they understand what it takes to succeed. If he ends up joining Rulani, that’s fine, but my first choice would be for him to come to Orlando Pirates; they need a clinical finisher.”

Broos backs Orlando Pirates star

Briefly News earlier reported that Hugo Broos backed an Orlando Pirates star despite criticism after including him in his latest Bafana Bafana squad.

The Belgian tactician is not happy with the fans' opinion about the player after his recent mistake while playing for the Sea Robbers.

Source: Briefly News