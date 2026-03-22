Mamelodi Sundowns have booked a place in the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League after beating Stade Malien in the quarter-finals.

The Premier Soccer League giants won the first leg of the tie at the Loftus Versfeld, but lost in the second leg in Bamako, Mali this weekend.

Team that could cause problems for Sundowns

Football analyst Uche Anuma shared his thoughts after Sundowns booked a place in the last four, and named the club that could cause them problems in the competition.

"Mamelodi Sundowns were lucky to secure a semi-final place in the CAF Champions League after their poor outing in the return leg in Mali, but at the end of the day, they got the job done," he said.

"Their next match against Esperance of Tunisia would be the defining factor for them in this season's tournament, as I see them as the only experienced team that could give them problem in the competition.

"With Al Ahly and Pyramids FC being knocked out of the competition, Sundowns now have the chance to win their second Champions League."

Source: Briefly News