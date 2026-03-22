CAF Champions League: The Team That Can Cause Problems for Mamelodi Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns have booked a place in the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League after beating Stade Malien in the quarter-finals.
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The Premier Soccer League giants won the first leg of the tie at the Loftus Versfeld, but lost in the second leg in Bamako, Mali this weekend.
Team that could cause problems for Sundowns
Football analyst Uche Anuma shared his thoughts after Sundowns booked a place in the last four, and named the club that could cause them problems in the competition.
"Mamelodi Sundowns were lucky to secure a semi-final place in the CAF Champions League after their poor outing in the return leg in Mali, but at the end of the day, they got the job done," he said.
"Their next match against Esperance of Tunisia would be the defining factor for them in this season's tournament, as I see them as the only experienced team that could give them problem in the competition.
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"With Al Ahly and Pyramids FC being knocked out of the competition, Sundowns now have the chance to win their second Champions League."
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.