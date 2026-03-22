The CAF Champions League is now in the semi-finals stage with Mamelodi Sundowns, AS FAR Rabat, RS Berkane, and Esperance of Tunisia being the last four teams in the competition.

Sundowns are hoping to qualify for the finals of the competition which would make it two seasons in a row after they lost to Pyramids FC in the same stage last campaign.

Favourites to win CAF Champions League

Football analyst Uche Anuma has named the two favourite teams to win the CAF Champions League this season with two contenders, Al Ahly and Pyramids FC are already out of the competition.

"Like I said, Al Ahly and Pyramids FC's elimination give Mamelodi Sundowns a good chance to win the competition this season, another favourite left in the tournament are RS Berkane," he said.

"RS Berkane have been consistent with their performance in CAF competition recently. They won the Confederation Cup last season and they are now in the semis of the Champions League."

Source: Briefly News