South Africa came to a standstill following the reports that Metro FM news anchor Pearl Shongwe's untimely passing

Shongwe reportedly died in her sleep, and a neighbour found her body on Tuesday

Celebs such as Nandi Madida, Bonang Matheba and Lady Zamar have taken to social media to mourn the death of the media personality

Popular Metro FM news reporter and Daily Thetha host Pearl Shongwe has died. The beautiful and bubbly media personality reportedly died in her sleep.

Nandi Madida, Bonang Matheba and Lady Zamar post touching tributes following Pearl Shongwe's death. Image: @pearlshongwe, @bonang_m and @nandi_madida.

Source: Instagram

Shongwe's family confirmed the news of her passing in a statement shared with the media.

According to News24, the statement said that Pearl Shongwe died in her sleep, and neighbours discovered her body on Tuesday, 8 November. The statement read:

"It is with great sadness that the Shongwe family announces the untimely passing of our beloved daughter Ntombifuthi Pearl Shongwe. Our daughter was a celebrated radio broadcaster and TV presenter. Her presence will forever live on in our hearts."

Twitter has been awash with tributes from South Africans from all walks of life. Celebrities such as Lady Zamar, Nandi Madida and Bonang Matheba poured their hearts out in touching condolence messages.

Lady Zamar described Shongwe as one of the best people she knew. She said her death is a great loss. She wrote:

"Pearl Shongwe was one of the best people I knew… I loved her, and she loved me loudly❤️such a genuine and kind-hearted soul… a loss great loss this is to her friends, family, humanity and entertainment!"

Media personality Bonang Matheba posted Pearl Shongwe's signature closing line on her page. She wrote:

"'For SABC News, I’m Pearl Shongwe…' rest well, darling."

Nandi Madida also expressed her heartfelt condolence message in a tweet. The TV presenter wrote:

"Such a light ✨. An angel on earth and certainly one in heaven @Pearl_Shongwe."

