David Tlale has since responded after getting accused of sexual assault by one of his previous staff memebers

The fashion designer worked with Zack at African Fashion International in 2019, but things did not go over smoothly

David denied Zack's claims that he was unprofessional and committed crimes against him during their work together

David Tlale took to Instagram to inform people that allegations against him are false. Many made serious accusations, and David has since addressed each of them and told the public what he plans on doing next.

David Tlale assured his supporters that any accusations made against him were false.

Source: UGC

Zack came forward and received support from most of the public. David Tlale's recent communication comes after outrage from online users.

David Tlale addresses sexual assault accusations

On his Instgram stories, David Tlale denied that he abused Zack. He said:

"These allegations are categorically false and only seek to cause me serious harm and also seek to undermine the lived experiences of those who are real victims of sexual assault of any nature"

David said he plans to move forward with the help of his employees. He wrote:

“While I consult with my internal team of experts on this matter, this shall be the first and only comment on this issue until I am advised otherwise."

The South African reports that David concluded his statement with the Bible verse. Peeps reacted to Davis' response with criticism. Peeps have continued to show support for Zack on social media.

@KellyZenande commented:

"You know what when it comes to sexual assault allegations etc... such as the one involving David Tlale, an Instagram post won't move me I'm ready to see a case opened law play its course in that situation cause influencers make these false allegations cause a buzz and disappear."

@LeratoBM_ commented:

"Y'all too quiet about the David Tlale issue."

@sbubreathe commented:

"Not David Tlale so unbothered with these serious allegations and moving on with the content on Instagram!"

@MPhoprinsloo1 commented:

"Double standards have checked in again...So-called personalities and activists are quiet but quick to post about people who are not in the public eye!"

