One cute kid went viral on TikTok for happily jamming to his favourite banger, a viral song named Tobetsa

The amapiano enthusiast was delighted to hear the song being played for his birthday and he wasted no time enjoying it

Online users were charmed by the kid in the video and flooded the comments with praise for the young boy

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

TikTok users were gushing over a video of a little boy dancing to his favourite song Tobetsa by Myztro, Shaunmusiq and Ftears. The kid loves amapiano and he did a performance to the hit song.

A little kid went viral as he did the most to his favourite amapiano song. Image: TikTok/@pabigh_.

Source: UGC

The video went viral and people couldn't stop raving about it. Many said that the little boy was adorable.

SA kid goes viral on TikTok for singing amapiano

A video posted on TikTok by @pabigh_ shows the kid having the time of his life for his birthday. The boy was in his school uniform as he let loose to his favourite amapiano song, Tobetsa. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans appalud young kid's dancing

Dance in Mzansi is a diverse and vibrant part of the country's culture. The little boy captured many people's hearts with his genuine excitement over the groovy song. People wished the kid a happy birthday.

joylinechepngeno8 commented:

"Happy birthday, enjoy your day."

Hannetjie commented:

"Oh boy, dance to more life son, may the Lord give you more blessings."

Sharonnk99 commented:

"Happy soul."

Thingolwenkosazana commented:

"Young Oscar Mbo."

Masepholo commented:

"Ahh boy, happy birthday. He is so happy."

Lisa commented:

"That walk, e dangerous."

Talented schoolboy wins Mzansi over with his elevated 'Umlando' dance

Briefly News previously reported that a cute kid brought some joy to social media users' timelines as he bust some cool moves to Umlando by TOSS, Mdoovar, Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna and Slade.

The little boy's smooth moves hit the spot and he had a little friend who also joined in but in a different way.

In the video posted to Facebook, a little boy dressed in a red jersey can be seen expertly moving to the Umlando beat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News