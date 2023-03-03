A lady showed pictures of her boyfriend's place, and the post made people think she was talking about an ex

The post shared to a Facebook group had people discussing the man's living situation and rating his space

People were in the comments to share their thoughts about the apartment, but they wanted to know more about the lady's love life

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A woman showing off where her boyfriend used to live. The pictures showed the man's bedroom and kitchen.

One woman shared pictures of where she'd visit her boyfriend, leaving Mzansi curious. Image: Boikanyo Seabelo

Source: UGC

Facebook users were fascinated and commented on what they thought about the house. Many people had assumptions about the lady's relationship after she posted a picture.

Mzansi lady misses bae's 1 room apartment

A woman on Facebook, Boikanyo Seabelo, shares pictures of a boyfriend's place. The stunner posted the photos of his apartment to a Facebook group, Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. In the post, the lady shared four pictures and caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Where I used to visit, he's so neat."

South Africa asks for details about apartment and relationship

Mzansi loves to see other's homes, but many people were eager to know why the lady spoke in the past tense. People loved the apartment but were curious to learn more about the state of the lady's relationship.

Nekhalale Shandukani Sandra commented:

"Ncooo you miss him neh."

Lelo Mzobe commented:

"'Used to visit" the main chick was cleaning the house vele."

Mmalenyalo Mfulwane commented:

"Very neat, the room length is like mine nna problem akena wardrobe so I can't post clothes in boxes but exactly like mine, length not how it looks inside."

Mpho Gaopalang commented:

"So you are the ex now?"

Mmago Gift Selolo commented:

"It's cute."

Felicia Chauke commented:

"You miss him right."

Tk Tjauke commented:

"Visit again, I am sure you miss those nights."

Julia Palesa Palesa commented:

"You used to visit but not anymore or it's a past tense."

Shoprite worker and hubby in security build 2-storey mansion, peeps in awe

Briefly News reported that one lady left people inspired after showing the house she could build. The lady's clip of her two-story home had people in awe.

People were amazed that she could make progress on a huge building project while working at Shoprite and her husband in the security field. Netizens commented on the clip and were divided about how they did it.

One video on TikTok shows that the Shoprite employee and hubby who works in security built a big house and got over 100 000 likes. The couple's home is yet to be completed, and it will be a two-storey mansion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News