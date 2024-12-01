Makhadzi made an unexpected appearance in a video speaking to notorious gossip blogger Musa Khawula

Musa Khawula sat down with the musician to clear the air about some of the public disputes she has had

Makhadzi and Musa Khawula's exchange in a video left many people amused as some criticised their English

Makhadzi and Musa Khawula had tongues wagging on social media. The Limpopo musician's interview with Musa went viral on X.

Makhadzi spoke to Musa Khawula and cleared the air about some rumours. Image: @musa_khawula / X / @makhadzisa / Insstagram

Musa Khawula and Makhdazi's interaction in a video amassed many reactions. People shared their thoughts about the two's interview and Makhadzi's command of the English language came under fire.

Musa Khawula interviews Makhadzi

In a video, Makhadzi spoke to Musa, explaining some of the scandals she's been in. The musician clarified that a fellow musician was only using her name to get attention. Watch the clip:

SA reacts to Musa Khawula and Makhadzi

Many people commented on the video of Makhadzi and Musa and were in stitches. People admitted that they could not follow most of what they were saying because of their English.

@LungzM commented:

"This video needs you to open chat GPT to understand the English that’s happening here💀"

@DlaminiNana1 said:

"I really wanted to finish that video but I just don’t understand that English."

@Melo_Malebo remarked:

"The English in that room bethunana."

@The_RealMkayy was impressed:

"Love him or hate him my brother is growing."

@Cecilia_Mthwane exclaimed:

"Musa is bigger than TMZ 😂"

@ramsthulani_ applauded:

"He really gets the info from the source, he's sick of being in apology hell. 😭"

