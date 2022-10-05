Makhadzi was a victim of fraud at her one-woman show held in Limpopo this past weekend on 01 October 2022

Despite the show's success, people were trying to tarnish the star's public image by scamming people

Apparently, they sold tickets to an after-party that Makhadzi and her team Open Mic knew nothing about

This past weekend, Makhadzi's one-woman show in Limpopo was packed and buzzing with people. However, it appears that fraudsters seized the opportunity to make quick money.

According to the Daily Sun, at the event, there were even organisers who had nothing to do with Makhadzi's team selling tickets to an unofficial after-party. They charged R100 for general admission and R300 for VIP.

Knowing how bad it would look if Makhazdi's fans showed up to the after-party and she was not there, Open Mic (Makhadzi's team) quickly slammed and shamed those event organisers. Open Mic distanced Makhadzi's brand from the event's secret location.

"Open Mic has warned people who use Makhadzi's one-woman show to promote their events. The warning follows Makhazi's one-woman show held at Makuuvha Stadium in Limpopo over the weekend. But another event organiser also advertised its event titled, Official Party of the Makhadzi Woman show."

Daily Sun further reported that some Makhadzi stans were not pleased with the warning. They defended the event organisers, claiming that they never mentioned Ma Gear's attendance and were simply celebrating her success. They told Open Mic it was no big deal and that they should chill with the threats.

