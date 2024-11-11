A video of Shebeshxt attempting to speak English while he was on Facebook live has gone viral

Shebehstx was trying to say ASAP (as soon as possible), instead, he mixed up the letters and added even more

People were cracked up by his failure to say the simple abbreviated word, and they made jokes about it

One thing you will experience in Shebeshxt's live sessions is pure comedy. The singer recently went on Facebook live, and a viral video has caught the attention of many people.

Shebeshxt breaks George on Facebook live

South African singer Shebeshxt always has the funniest moments on his Facebook live. The Shxta Wena singer was on live when he spoke with a friend and tried to speak English.

In the video posted by X (Twitter), user Ayanda_mthatha Shebeshxt told the person he was conversing with on WhatsApp to send through something ASAP.

Instead of saying the letters ASAP, he mixed up the letters and said SAPC, SAPS, SPC, and more.

Check out the video captioned "I’ve never laughed kangaka" below:

Mzansi pokes fun at Shebeshxt's hilarious video

Mzansi reacted to the video with laughter, and they noted that after many failed attempts, he had not even pressed the record.

@bhambo_lunye3 was dead:

"Guys, how do I save videos on Twitter?🤣 I played it like 6 times already, and it's still funny."

@yungthizza1 responded:

"That time it didn't record after all the rehearsals."

@IconikOnly said:

"The cherry on top after all that trouble, is that it wasn’t recording."

@NkazimuloNdlo13 replied:

"Comedy gold."

@Wonderz_SA said:

"LOL, he is busy saying SPCA."

@majola_khosi laughed:

"Guy,s someone help him please. They can never make me hate Shebe 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@Thami_Nanana stated;

"The person listening 👂 to the voice must be dead in laughter."

@phuti_mathobela stated:

"Don't worry wena Shebe. English is not our mother tongue, and knowing it doesn't mean you will be successful ."

@Wesh01234 laughed:

"This is funny. So damn funny."

