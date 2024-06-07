Actress Thuso Mbedu walked the red carpet recently, and she looked stunning, as always

The star shared stunning new pictures from the night where she wore a blue attire showcasing her African roots

Thuso Mbedu was among the stars who attended the House of the Dragon premiere episode

Thuso Mbedu's face card never delines. The actress attended a television series premiere, and she stole the show.

Thuso Mbedu stole the show at the ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Mbedu demands attention in her traditional-like attire

Trust Thuso Mbedu to rep the motherland whenever she can. The actress was among the stars who attended the House of the Dragon premiere episode.

Mbedu wore a blue two-piece dress with African-inspired prints. As always, the star looked stunning in the pictures she shared.

Thuso Mbedu posted the pics on her Instagram and said:

"When you lowkey made the decision to disappear for the year, but then you work with one of the most incredible humans on the planet who happens to have a press tour on your weekend off, so you take one for the team in support (crack force for the win @fabienfrankel).

"The premiere episode of @houseofthedragonhbo was. I know there are MANY who are excited to see it. It's worth the wait. I have been out of it for so long that I forgot that one can clean up nicely."

Mzansi gushes over Thuso Mbedu

Fans gave the star her flowers for always looking the best on the red carpet.

luyanda zwane said:

"You are so beautiful."

brittenryewhitfield gushed:

"Baby we chewed this look up and spit it out! You are FLAWLESS!"

triskalalu added:

"You’re my hairspiratjon. The way I’ve been feeling so cute with my short hair- that’s because of you, girl."

