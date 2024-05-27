Thuso Mbedu recently walked the red carpet, and her new gorgeous body took centre stage

This caused a commotion on X (Twitter), and netizens lauded her, with some saying she has become thick

Mbedu has been doing amazing things globally, and she is even featured in a comic book

Actress Thuso Mbedu is one gorgeous girl. The star had South Africans giving her her much-deserved flowers after a picture of her went viral.

Mzansi gave Thuso Mbedu her flowers after a stunning picture of hers trended. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Mbedu stuns on the red carpet

The Woman King actress Thuso Mbedu recently strutted the red carpet in a black and brown two-piece outfit. The mini skirt showed off her stunning legs, and her new stunning figure took centre stage.

This saw people on X (Twitter) saying she has become thick and that her hard work at the gym is paying off. Look at the picture posted by @BillzDaOriginal below:

What Thuso Mbedu gets up to in the US

Mbedu's global work did not stop with The Woman King feature. She has also been doing amazing things, like being featured in a comic book, Niobe. Mbedu took to Instagram to announce that the book she had been co-writing is available for pre-saving.

Mbedu admitted that she never thought she would have the honour of writing and featuring in a comic book.

"Never in my life did I ever imagine that I’d do something as cool as co-writing a comic. It’s something I would’ve wanted to do but never actually thought I COULD do because how, sway?"

Mzansi gives Thuso her flowers

Netizens gushed over Thuso, and they noted her beautiful face and kind spirit.

@MaxenganaStar:

"The only well-known female figure I'd take a bullet for."

@MzawieM:

"Kelly Rowlands waseMzansi."

@Busi_see:

"She is so authentic."

@mrrusticbw:

"Why does it seems as though she stopped hitting the gym."

@RhandzuM6:

"She is dignified and true to herself."

@MphoMaloma:

"A Mami!!!"

@Phumlan28912150:

"Stunning!"

@Sxyleera:

"A South African body will show, look at those round knees. Thick thighs."

Thuso Mbedu continues ambassador duties for L'Oreal

In a previous report from Briefly News, L’Oréal Paris responded to the allegations that Bonang Matheba would replace Thuso Mbedu as the brand’s ambassador.

L’Oréal stated its interest in working with and building meaningful relationships with influential women.

