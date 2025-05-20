Thuso Mbedu is set to star alongside Mark Ruffalo in the upcoming HBO drama series Task , premiering in September 2025

Mbedu’s international roles include Amazon’s Underground Railroad , The Woman King , and voice work in Castlevania: Nocturne and Mufasa: The Lion King

The actress recently secured the lead in Children of Blood and Bone, a film to be shot in South Africa, marking a dream role for the star

Award-winning US-based South African actress Thuso Mbedu is set to make her much-awaited return to our screens. The actress is set to star alongside Oscar-nominated American actor Mark Ruffalo in an upcoming drama series, Task.

Thuso Mbedu will star alongside Mark Ruffalo in the upcoming series. 'Task'. Image: Amy Sussman and Stefania D'Alessandro

Source: Getty Images

Thuso Mbedu lands another international role

Halala, our girl Thuso Mbedu keeps flying the country's flag high, and we love seeing it. The actress who has featured in several international movies has joined the cast of Task, a star-studded HBO drama series scheduled to be released in September 2025 on HBO.

According to a statement shared with Briefly News by Showmax, the seven-episode series from the creator of the four-time Emmy-winning Mare and Easttown, Brad Ingelsby, will premiere first on Showmax in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Thuso Mbedu will star as Sergeant Aleah Clinton, who is part of a task force that is sent out to put an end to a violent string of robberies in a working-class neighbourhood of Philadelphia. She joins other international stars like four-time Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo, popular for his Marvel roles. Ruffalo plays the FBI agent heading up the Task Force.

Other cast members include Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Alison Oliver and Fabien Frakel.

Here's the first look of Thuso Mbedu's upcoming drama series, 'Task'. Image: Provided

Source: Original

A look at Thuso Mbedu's international roles

Hailing from Pietermaritzburg in KZN, Thuso Mbedu made her international break when she played the role of Cora Randall in Amazon Studios' Underground Railroad in 2021, followed by her powerful role in the critically acclaimed blockbuster The Woman King, featuring the legendary EGOT winner, Viola Davis.

The star voiced the role of Annette in the animated television series Castlevania: Nocturne, in 2023. She also joined the star-studded cast of the internationally acclaimed Mufasa: The Lion King as Junia in 2024.

Mbedu recently bagged the lead role in the highly anticipated film Children of Blood and Bone, which will be filmed in South Africa. The star spoke about landing the role in an emotional Instagram post, saying it was a dream come true.

Thabang Molaba lands international role

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African actor Thabang Molaba can officially call himself a Hollywood star after revealing scenes of his role in the upcoming movie Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.

Molaba got local fans excited by sharing the movie’s trailer and behind-the-scenes pictures after he landed the role. In his Instagram post, the former Blood and Water actor shared an image of himself fighting with Franco, who has starred in major movies such as 21 Jump Street and Neighbors.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News