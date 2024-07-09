Thuso Mbedu recently celebrated her birthday and received a message from Viola Davis

The actresses shared a set for The Woman King , and it's clear from Viola's words that they shared a special bond too

Mzansi celebs gathered to celebrate Thuso's special day with heartfelt birthday messages

Viola Davis showed love to Thuso Mbedu on her birthday. Images: violadavis, thuso.mbedu

Thuso Mbedu celebrated another trip around the sun and received a warm birthday message from none other than Viola Davis!

Viola Davis shows love to Thuso Mbedu

Coming from celebrating her 33rd birthday on 8 July, Thuso Mbedu was flooded with tonnes of birthday messages when she finally switched her phone on, a habit she admits she has carried since her teens.

The actress shared a video and detailed some of the highlights from her special day, from birthday balloons to the awkward birthday song, and among the messages from loved ones was a heartfelt tribute from Viola Davis.

The ladies acted side-by-side on The Woman King, Thuso's second international film, and have maintained a close relationship through the years.

Briefly News reported on how Thuso celebrated Viola's Grammy Award win, and praised her for her hard work.

Viola returned the love on Thuso's birthday when she penned a heartfelt message, praying that God continues to bless the talented actress:

"Happy birthday, my beautiful Thuso! I love you and pray God continues to bless you."

Peeps celebrate Thuso Mbedu's birthday

Mzansi celebs showed love to Thuso on her special day:

South African singer, Nhlanhla Mafu, said:

"Happy birthday, honey."

Mzansi dancer, Robot Boii, showed love to Thuso:

"Happy Birthday, NKD. You already know. May God continue blessing you!"

Local actor, Sdumo Mtshali, wrote:

"Happy birthday, Mbedu."

South African actress, Winnie Ntshaba, posted:

"Happy birthday, lil sis, okuhle nokumhlophe kodwa."

Mzansi comedienne, Celeste Ntuli, responded;

"Happy Birthday, Thuso!"

Local musician, Thabo Smol, commented:

"Happy birthday, Ntwana!

