Viola Davis Celebrates Thuso Mbedu’s 33rd Birthday With Sweet Message: “My Beautiful Thuso”
- Thuso Mbedu recently celebrated her birthday and received a message from Viola Davis
- The actresses shared a set for The Woman King, and it's clear from Viola's words that they shared a special bond too
- Mzansi celebs gathered to celebrate Thuso's special day with heartfelt birthday messages
Thuso Mbedu celebrated another trip around the sun and received a warm birthday message from none other than Viola Davis!
Viola Davis shows love to Thuso Mbedu
Coming from celebrating her 33rd birthday on 8 July, Thuso Mbedu was flooded with tonnes of birthday messages when she finally switched her phone on, a habit she admits she has carried since her teens.
The actress shared a video and detailed some of the highlights from her special day, from birthday balloons to the awkward birthday song, and among the messages from loved ones was a heartfelt tribute from Viola Davis.
Nadia Nakai sends shout-out to DJ Zinhle on Kairo Forbes' birthday: "You did something special here"
The ladies acted side-by-side on The Woman King, Thuso's second international film, and have maintained a close relationship through the years.
Briefly News reported on how Thuso celebrated Viola's Grammy Award win, and praised her for her hard work.
Viola returned the love on Thuso's birthday when she penned a heartfelt message, praying that God continues to bless the talented actress:
"Happy birthday, my beautiful Thuso! I love you and pray God continues to bless you."
Peeps celebrate Thuso Mbedu's birthday
Mzansi celebs showed love to Thuso on her special day:
South African singer, Nhlanhla Mafu, said:
"Happy birthday, honey."
Mzansi dancer, Robot Boii, showed love to Thuso:
"Happy Birthday, NKD. You already know. May God continue blessing you!"
Local actor, Sdumo Mtshali, wrote:
"Happy birthday, Mbedu."
South African actress, Winnie Ntshaba, posted:
"Happy birthday, lil sis, okuhle nokumhlophe kodwa."
Mzansi comedienne, Celeste Ntuli, responded;
"Happy Birthday, Thuso!"
Local musician, Thabo Smol, commented:
"Happy birthday, Ntwana!
Nadia Nakai celebrates Kairo Forbes' birthday
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nadia Nakai's sweet birthday message to Kairo Forbes.
What pulled at fans' heartstrings was Bragga's shout-out to DJ Zinhle for her terrific job raising Kai Kai.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za