Social media users are now eagerly waiting for the release of the much-talked-about Thuso Mbedu and Viola Davis movie The Woman King

Peeps are now counting down to the premiere of the movie slated for 16 September following the release of some behind the scene footage

The movie also stars some South African stars, such as Siv Ngesi and former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, who will be making her film debut

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

American-based South African actress Thuso Mbedu is set to star alongside How To Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis in the highly anticipated The Woman King.

Social media users can't wait for the release of Thuso Mbedu and Viola Davis' movie 'The Woman King'. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Directed by the famous director Gina Prince-Bythewood who also directed the Netflix blockbuster The Old Guard featuring Charlize Theron, The Woman King also features South African stars Zozibini Tunzi and Siv Ngesi.

According to The South African, the movie explores a fierce army of female warriors who defended a West African kingdom in the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries. Per the publication, Viola Davis will play the army general while Thuso Mbedu plays an ambitious protégé.

Vanity Fair recently had an interview with Davis and the movie director Prince-Bythewood who both can't wait for the world to see the movie. The publication also released some behind-the-scenes images from the movie, sending the internet into a frenzy. The director also noted that a special unscripted moment between Davis and Mbedu was caught on camera. He said the moment left both stars with teary eyes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng defends MacG & Sol from trolls: “We need to address the cancel culture”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng has condemned the cancel culture on social media claiming that it is toxic and needs to stop.

She made these sentiments while addressing mounting calls to cancel controversial podcasters MacG and Sol Phenduka, who are being accused of using their platform to spread homophobic and sexist comments.

The conversation was sparked by a video that Phakeng posted on social media, revealing to fans that she is an avid follower of the show.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News